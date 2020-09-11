Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Laurentides region

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 18 infrastructure projects in the Laurentides region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

The Government of Canada is investing over $14.6 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $14.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities"

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am very pleased that the Laurentides region can benefit from these water infrastructure projects. The work that will be carried out is a significant investment which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure all while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"I welcome this collaboration between our two levels of government and municipalities. It will be fruitful for all regions of Quebec, including the Laurentides region. Citizens will greatly benefit from the investments announced today through access to better and safer water services. Given our current environment, this is also good news for the economic development of the region."

Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Related product(s)

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Laurentides region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Laurentides region, the Government of Canada is investing over $14.6 million for 18 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $14.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* Bois-des-Filion Replacement of approximately 693 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $432,740 $432,740 $216,370 Ferme-Neuve Replacement of approximately 1,446 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $625,865 $625,865 $312,933 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Replacing approximately 1670 metres of drinking water mains, including restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $997,820 $997,820 $498,910 Lachute Construction of a biological filtration system to treat iron and manganese at the drinking water production plant in Lachute; including installation of 3 biological treatment filters, addition of a programmable logic controller, instrumentation and analyzers, modification of piping, valves and accessories, as well as the installation of a wash water tank. $1,683,200 $1,683,200 $841,600 Mont-Laurier Replacing approximately 1736 metres of water mains to improve the aqueducts and the sanitary and storm sewer mains, including installing 337 metres of new sewer mains. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $701,007 $701,007 $350,504 Rosemère Replacement of approximately 1,025 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $569,142 $569,142 $284,572 Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard Replacement of approximately 4,243 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,852,602 $1,852,602 $926,302 Sainte-Adèle Replacement of approximately 1,125 metres of wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $707,840 $707,840 $353,920 Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts Replacement of approximately 523 metres of wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $235,350 $235,350 $117,675 Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts Replacement of approximately 3,087 metres of wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,354,199 $1,354,199 $677,101 Saint-Eustache Replacement of approximately 804 metres of wastewater and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $373,860 $373,860 $186,930 Saint-Eustache Replacement of approximately 1,213 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $454,052 $454,052 $227,027 Saint-Eustache Replacement of 840 metres of drinking water, waste water, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $318,705 $318,705 $159,353 Saint-Joseph-du-Lac The addition of a manganese treatment system to the existing drinking water production plant. In addition, an underground tank will be installed to receive the wastewater that will come from the filters. $1,307,600 $1,307,600 $653,800 Saint-Sauveur Replacement of approximately 624 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $313,620 $313,620 $156,810 Saint-Sauveur Replacement of approximately 1,100 metres of pipes to improve water and sanitary systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $709,967 $709,967 $354,984 Saint-Sauveur Replacement of approximately 1,779 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $784,940 $784,940 $392,471 Val-Morin Replacement of 2,339 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,268,907 $1,268,907 $634,454

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

Related links

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy, August 20, 2020

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan, 2020–2030

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Bénédicte Trottier Lavoie, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac‑Saint-Jean Region, 514-686-7100; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Team, Communications Directorate at the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, 418-691-2015, extension 83746

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

