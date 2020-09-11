Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Estrie region

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 18 infrastructure projects in the Estrie region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems stations.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.4 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $16.4 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities"

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Significant progress has been made since 2015. I am thrilled that our region can benefit from these important investments which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructures. These water and sewer systems are not only essential to our everyday life, but also important to protect our environment."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Today's announcement is great news for residents of l'Estrie as they are the ones who will benefit from safer and more efficient water infrastructure. Investing in public services is also investing in economic development. In these difficult times, the actions we take today will make all the difference and will, without a doubt, contribute to making our region even stronger."

François Bonnardel, ministre responsable de la région de l'Estrie

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Related product(s)

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Estrie region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Estrie region, the Government of Canada is investing over $16.4 million for 18 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $16.4 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* Asbestos Replacement of approximately 5,010 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes, including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,998,980 $1,998,980 $999,490 Courcelles Replacement of approximately 705 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $259,612 $259,612 $129,808 Eastman Replacement of approximately 829 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $449,732 $449,732 $224,869 Lac-Mégantic Replacement of approximately 3,198 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,267,587 $1,267,587 $633,794 Lac-Mégantic Replacement of approximately 1,473 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $425,546 $425,546 $212,776 Lambton Replacement of approximately 924 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $369,070 $369,070 $184,536 Magog Replacement of approximately 4,905 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,973,452 $1,973,452 $986,727 Nantes Replacement of approximately 567 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $237,050 $237,050 $118,525 Richmond Replacement of approximately 1,696 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes, including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $642,930 $642,930 $321,466 Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton Replacement of approximately 2,331 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $915,340 $915,340 $457,670 Saint-Ludger Replacement of approximately 1,342 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes, including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $530,200 $530,200 $265,100 Saint-Sébastien Replacement of approximately 3,075 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $886,687 $886,687 $443,344 Sherbrooke Replacement of approximately 7,021 meters of pipes to improve water, sanitary and storm sewer systems, including 1,762 meters of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $2,761,892 $2,761,892 $1,380,946 Stratford Replacement of approximately 961 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $390,370 $390,370 $195,185 Valcourt Replacement of approximately 359 metres of wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $282,712 $282,712 $141,357 Waterville Replacement of approximately 1,612 metres of pipes to improve water, wastewater, and storm sewer systems, including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $682,800 $682,800 $341,400 Weedon Replacement of approximately 910 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $354,924 $354,924 $177,464 Windsor Replacement of approximately 4,646 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems, including the addition of new storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,998,095 $1,998,095 $999,050

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

Related links

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy, August 20, 2020

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan, 2020–2030

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Bénédicte Trottier Lavoie, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, 514-686-7100; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Team, Communications Directorate at the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, 418-691-2015, extension 83746

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

