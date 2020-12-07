SAINT-NAZAIRE, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking concrete action to respond to the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects throughout all regions of Quebec. Both governments are investing in infrastructure in Desbiens and Saint-Nazaire to ensure efficient water distribution and provide more residents with clean, healthy drinking water while also supporting job creation.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Québec Lieutenant, Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region, and Éric Girard, Member for Lac-Saint-Jean, announced more than $918,000 in funding for water infrastructure projects in Desbiens and Saint-Nazaire. The projects will notably support the modernization of municipal drinking water distribution systems.

In Desbiens, the project aims to extend the drinking water distribution system by about 1,500 meters to new homes in the Érables road area.

Saint-Nazaire is decommissioning its existing drinking water supply and distribution system in the Bouchard Street area, located in the west end of the municipality. Residences affected by this change will be connected to the distribution system of the neighbouring municipality of Alma through the installation of approximately 630 meters of water pipes.

The federal government is investing more than $459,000 in these two projects through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $459,000, under the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU). Both municipalities are contributing over $229,000 for the implementation of these projects.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are providing access to modern and reliable water infrastructure for a larger number of Desbiens and Saint-Nazaire residents. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Throughout Quebec, our government is investing in infrastructure projects like those announced today in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean under the FIMEAU program to help restart our economy. We know there is much need to modernize our water infrastructure, and we are actively supporting municipalities in offering residents quality essential services. I'm pleased with the collaborative efforts shown by municipalities in carrying out concrete projects for the benefits of their residents."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"I am proud that the Government of Canada is investing in water infrastructure in Desbiens and Saint-Nazaire. These projects will provide all residents with access to reliable and long-lasting water distribution, which is key to ensuring a good quality of life in our communities.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Québec Lieutenant

"Water is an essential asset in Québec, and our government is taking concrete action to ensure it is properly managed. These measures also represent important economic levers in the regions, as is the case for the projects announced in Lac-Saint-Jean. This financial contribution will help Desbiens and Saint-Nazaire modernize their drinking water infrastructure for the benefit of their population."

Éric Girard, provincial member for Lac-Saint-Jean

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Quebec , the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .5 billion in 1,145 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested over .5 billion in 1,145 infrastructure projects. Today's announcement is in addition to a massive investment of $637.8 million announced by the Canadian and Quebec governments on August 20, 2020 to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

announced by the Canadian and governments on to upgrade water infrastructure in the province. The Quebec government's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) covers the construction, repair and expansion or addition of municipal drinking water and sewage infrastructure, with a total envelope of $1 .5 billion. Two more calls for projects will be issued in 2022 and 2024.

government's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) covers the construction, repair and expansion or addition of municipal drinking water and sewage infrastructure, with a total envelope of .5 billion. Two more calls for projects will be issued in 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 infrastructure plan provides for nearly $7 .5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

Related links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investment in infrastructure in Quebec

Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) (in French only)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan, 2020–2030

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Bénédicte Trottier Lavoie, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, 514-686-7100; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Team, Communications Directorate at the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, 418-691-2015, extension 83746

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

