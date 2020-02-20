Canada and Quebec are investing in improved access to renewable energy in northern Quebec

JAMES BAY, QC, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Making strategic investments in infrastructure projects that meet the specific needs of rural and northern communities is key to building stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can succeed.

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, today announced a joint investment to connect the road stop at km 381 of the James Bay Road to the Hydro-Québec electrical distribution network with a power line approximately 41 kilometres long.

Use of this road stop is crucial, as it is the only one on James Bay Road, which is 620 kilometres long. The road stop serves a population of more than 11,000 people, including several Cree Nation communities, by offering food, lodging, fuel distribution and a mechanical service station. The site is currently powered by diesel generators. The work will provide access to a more efficient and reliable source of energy, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The total cost of the project is more than $4.8 million. The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.2 million in this project under the Rural and Northern Communities stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $2.6 million from the EcoPerformance Program, and other financing from the Société de développement de la Baie-James (SDBJ).

Quotes

"I am very pleased to recognize our contribution to this important project that will help protect the environment and create an economy focused on green growth. By reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, this road stop will be able to reduce its carbon footprint. We have big plans to develop our regions because they are the driving force behind our country's success. Thus, we are ensuring that they receive their fair share of infrastructure funding to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs that will strengthen the middle class across Canada."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I am delighted with our government's involvement in this infrastructure project, which will have a positive impact on the environment, as well as on the safety of people who use the James Bay Road. More than 530,000 litres of diesel will cease to be delivered and consumed annually at the km 381 road stop. We firmly believe that the Nord-du-Québec region will continue its development thanks to investments in strategic projects like this one."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"Developing renewable energy is a priority for our government. The communities of northern Quebec, themselves, are interested in capitalizing on clean energy for their own social and economic development projects. Thanks to these investments, many of our communities, our workforce and tourists to the region will benefit from this energy transition."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"For the district of Ungava, this is amazing news. This announcement addresses a genuine need for this part of our region. We'll have a complete and greener infrastructure that will also help tackle the needs of people travelling through this region."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

"This investment clearly demonstrates the willingness of our governments to make a significant commitment to encourage and support the development of northern Quebec. Over time, this project will allow us to save on operating costs for the road stop at km 381 and provide better service to our customers."

Alain Coulombe, Chief Executive Officer of the Société de développement de la Baie-James

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, public transit projects, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, public transit projects, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the specific needs of rural and northern communities, such as projects for facilities to ensure food security, local road safety and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The EcoPerformance Program seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy use in organizations by funding projects or measures connected with energy use and production, as well as with process improvement. It is financed by the Green Fund, as part of the implementation of the 2013-2020 Climate Change Action Plan, and by the share collected from energy distributors.

The James Bay Region Development Act, which created the SDBJ, was adopted by the Quebec National Assembly in 1971. As a result, the SDBJ has been in existence for more than 45 years. Its mission is to promote, from a sustainable development perspective, economic development, improvement and exploitation of natural resources other than hydroelectric resources under Hydro-Québec's mandate, in the James Bay territory. It may, in particular, encourage, support and participate in the implementation of projects toward these ends.

