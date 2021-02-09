Canada and Ontario invest to improve recreation infrastructure in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment

Today, Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton East; the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced funding for the renovation of the Chinguacousy Wellness Centre.

The Government of Canada is investing $572,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $476,619, while the City of Brampton is contributing $381,381.

The project consists of interior and exterior renovations to the recreation centre to improve accessibility and user experience. Interior upgrades include new washrooms, change rooms, a sauna, locker amenities, and shower facilities. Upgraded floor drainage in all areas, including retiling of the hot tub area, will also enhance safety.

On the building's exterior, repairs to the walkways and catch basins will improve drainage on the north side. Upgraded parking lot lighting will include brighter, more energy efficient fixtures. The Chinguacousy Wellness Centre upgrades are part of the City of Brampton's Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a renewal plan for Brampton's recreation centres.

Chinguacousy Wellness Centre remains closed due to the province wide shut down in response to COVID-19. The renovations are expected to take place starting in Spring 2021.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Investing in community recreation centres promotes people's health and well-being and builds inclusive and sustainable communities where people want to live, work and raise families. The renovation of the Chinguacousy Wellness Centre will provide better access to recreational opportunities for the residents of Brampton. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive and sustainable. The improvements to the Chinguacousy Wellness Centre will extend the lifespan of the facility, and ensure visitors can enjoy programs and activities for years to come."

Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton East

"Investing in Brampton's recreation today will ensure that we can continue enjoying the city we love, tomorrow. By improving our facilities and helping families stay active, we're providing our community with healthy and enjoyable ways to weather this storm."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I am thrilled at the announcement of the approval of the Chinguacousy Wellness Centre renovation project. This investment right here in our great city will allow further opportunities for Bramptonians and their families to live healthy and active lifestyles."

Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West

"We are proud to welcome these significant investments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario in Brampton's Chinguacousy Wellness Centre. Brampton is a Healthy and Safe City and we will continue to ensure Chinguacousy Wellness Centre and all of our recreation centres offer residents an accessible, safe experience to stay healthy and active, and have fun."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,770 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,770 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

