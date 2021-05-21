TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for York South—Weston, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; Councillor Jennifer McKelvie, Councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park and Chair for Infrastructure and Environment Committee; and Councillor Frances Nunziata, Councillor for York South-Weston and Council Speaker announced joint funding to support the upgrades and repairs to the George Bell Arena in Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.6 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.3 million, while the City of Toronto is contributing more than $1 million toward this project.

Project work will include extensive roof replacements, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and arena equipment refurbishment. Further, accessibility improvements will be made to the front entrance, washrooms, and pathways from the parking area to the ice skating pad. These upgrades will extend the life of the arena, reduce operating costs, and provide recreation opportunities for community members of all ages and abilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in recreational infrastructure is vital to ensuring Torontonians have access to a healthy, active lifestyle. The improvements to the George Bell Arena right here in York South-Weston will increase the lifespan of the facility and make it more accessible for all residents of the community. This will help them to stay active and enhance social connections. Our government's infrastructure plan will invest in projects that improve the lives of Canadians, create jobs across the country, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for York South—Weston, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is actively investing in facilities like the George Bell Arena that has been an important part of the community for decades. These investments will enhance accessibility and safety, ensuring that the George Bell Arena continues to serve the community for many decades to come."

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Recreational facilities are so important in the communities that they serve. I want to thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for joining the City to make this investment in the George Bell Arena. This will ensure that generations to come can enjoy George Bell Arena. The work being funded today will extend the lifespan of the arena, which will allow residents of all ages in the surrounding York, Swansea, Toronto Junction, High Park and eastern Etobicoke communities to have improved access and programming. It is another example of how all three governments working together helps our residents and our communities."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $9.8 billion in over 3,150 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,150 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

