WEST ELGIN, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Duncan McPhail, Mayor of the Municipality of West Elgin, announced joint funding for improvements to the Rodney Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Municipality of West Elgin.

The Government of Canada is investing $942,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Ontario contributing over $784,000. The Municipality of West Elgin is contributing over $628,000 toward this project.

The project includes the rehabilitation of a secondary clarifier, the replacement of a storage tank, and upgrades to the lagoon decant system.

The upgrades will improve the reliability and effectiveness of the wastewater treatment process, extending the facility's performance lifespan, and reducing future maintenance costs. It will also ensure area residents have efficient wastewater services while also protecting local waterways, and supporting a healthier living environment.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building healthy, and resilient communities, while also providing important services to our residents. Improvements to the Rodney Wastewater Treatment Plant mean that West Elgin residents can rely on safe and efficient wastewater treatment that will help protect the environment and support community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Upgrades to the Rodney Wastewater Treatment Plant have been badly needed for many years. I am proud that the Ontario government is contributing to this important project as part of a collaborative commitment to community infrastructure."

The Honourable Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"West Elgin is proud to partner with the Federal and Provincial governments to upgrade the Rodney Wastewater Treatment Plant. This funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will allow for the first major updates to the plant since it was built, extending its lifespan and ensuring West Elgin Residents have efficient wastewater services for years to come."

His Worship Duncan McPhail, Mayor of the Municipality of West Elgin

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,770 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,770 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

