Canada and Ontario invest in improved recreational infrastructure for residents of East Ferris

MUNICIPALITY OF EAST FERRIS, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship Pauline Rochefort, Mayor of the Municipality of East Ferris, announced joint funding to rehabilitate and expand Corbeil Park Recreation Hub.

The project work includes improvements to the park's soccer field; addition of an overhead cover with lighting for the outdoor rink; renovation of the existing tennis court and the construction of another; lighting and signage for the parking lot; and replacement of playground equipment with new accessible equipment. The project will enable the Municipality of East Ferris to improve access to recreational opportunities by providing a larger, safer, and more accessible facility.

The Government of Canada is investing $581,222 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $484,303, while the Municipality of East Ferris is contributing $387,530.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Recreational facilities are the heart of Canadian communities. With the Municipality of East Ferris celebrating it's 100th anniversary this year, these improvements to Corbeil Park will make this vital community hub the place for residents to stay active for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The project renovations will enable East Ferris greater recreational opportunities by providing a larger, safer, and more accessible outdoor space for all to enjoy. Supporting cultural and recreational infrastructure projects like this helps to make our communities stronger and more inclusive."

The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of the citizens of East Ferris, the Municipality wishes to thank the Federal and Provincial Governments for their generous investment in our recreational amenities in Corbeil. Recreation is at the heart of why many residents choose to live in East Ferris and the project improvements will ensure that our amenities support our expanding community."

Her Worship Pauline Rochefort, Mayor of the Municipality of East Ferris

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,785 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,785 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

