SUDBURY, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, and Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Brian Bigger, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury, announced joint funding for the revitalization of public recreation courts across the City of Greater Sudbury.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.7 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.4 million, while the City of Greater Sudbury is contributing over $1.1 million.

The work involves the revitalization of 28 outdoor basketball and tennis courts across the city. Improvements will include asphalt resurfacing, line painting, new fencing, the installation of new sports equipment such as nets, and important accessibility upgrades.

This investment will provide the residents of Sudbury with improved access to outdoor recreational facilities where they can stay heathy, while having fun.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreational infrastructure plays a vital role in providing communities access to healthy and active lifestyles. Today's investment to revitalize 28 outdoor courts across Sudbury will allow residents to enjoy recreational activities and stay fit for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"Investments in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure are essential in supporting community development and connection. The Sudbury recreational court revitalization project will provide residents with upgraded and more accessible courts for everyone to enjoy.

Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"As winter turns to spring residents of Sudbury will benefit greatly from Ontario's investment of more than $1.4 million to revitalize 28 outdoor basketball and tennis courts across the city. These improvements will see new sports equipment installed, and important accessibility upgrades. This will provide the residents of Sudbury with improved access to these outdoor facilities where they can stay heathy, play and have fun."

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Recreation is an essential part of life in our community, and that means ensuring all residents have access to a variety of affordable and accessible recreational opportunities. This investment will go a long way in improving the safety, accessibility, playability and variety of the outdoor recreation courts that are at the heart of many of our neighbourhoods. I want to thank both the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government for this investment as we all work together to keep people active and healthy during these unprecedented times."

His Worship Brian Bigger, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

