RAINY RIVER, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. That's why the Governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and, support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Deborah Julie Ewald, Mayor of Rainy River announced funding for improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure.

These upgrades will result in better water distribution and fire protection and more reliable wastewater service for the residents of Rainy River. To support this project, the Government of Canada is investing $1,135,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Ontario is providing $945,739 and the Town of Rainy River is contributing $756,761.

The project involves replacing 760 metres of water distribution lines and 570 metres of wastewater collection lines on Second Street and Broadway Avenue. The work will also involve the installation of three new fire hydrants along with new sanitary sewer connections and manholes.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building resilient communities. Improving Rainy River's water and wastewater systems will provide residents with better fire protection and reliable water and wastewater services for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to deliver funding for critical public infrastructure projects that supports our communities and the hardworking people of Rainy River. Water distribution and wastewater collection lines are vital to the inner workings of our municipalities. This investment will ensure that the Town of Rainy River will have the water, wastewater and fire protection system upgrades they need to better serve their residents and businesses."

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

"On behalf of the residents of the Town of Rainy River I would like to express our thanks to the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario for their continued funding of critical infrastructure projects within our community. The completions of the projects assist in economic development, enhance tourism and most importantly support the health and safety of our citizens."

Deborah Julie Ewald, Mayor of Rainy River

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream. Future intakes under the Green stream could address emerging priorities in water, wastewater and stormwater, disaster mitigation, and/or climate change.

is investing more than and is investing more than under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream. Future intakes under the Green stream could address emerging priorities in water, wastewater and stormwater, disaster mitigation, and/or climate change. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

