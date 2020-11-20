TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. That's why the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Today, Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for the Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Chief R. Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, announced funding for Bayshore Road Wastewater Pumping Station Upgrade.

These upgrades to the pumping station in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory will improve reliability and reduce operation and maintenance costs. The Government of Canada is investing $937,673 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $229,167, while the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are contributing $83,390.

The work will replace two wastewater pumps, thirty metres of pipes, valves, bases, rails, as well as the motor control panel, generator and automatic transfer switch. With new mechanical and electrical components and additional equalization storage, the upgraded pumping station will provide efficient and reliable wastewater pumping to accommodate peak sewage flows.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Investing in essential services like wastewater treatment is vital to building resilient communities. These important upgrades will help keep the community safe and healthy while protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for the Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is pleased to invest in projects like the new upgrades to the Bayshore Road Wastewater Pumping Station in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. When complete, it will ensure a reliable and efficient wastewater pumping station that will help protect the community and also reduce overall operational and maintenance costs."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and the Tyendinaga Mohawk Council, I welcome the approval for funding under the Green Infrastructure Initiative in partnership with Ontario and the Government of Canada for the upgrades to the Bayshore Road Liftstation. The proposed scope of work will not only address operational issues but will also provide upgrades to contend with increased flows during significant wet weather events as a result of climate change.

The scope of work will address required mechanical and electrical upgrades, pumps and controls to improve operational efficiency and overall system improvements to accommodate peak sewage inflows. The funding support allows us to undertake an accelerated repair program to improve wastewater operational issues."

Chief R. Donald Maracle, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $40 million in green infrastructure over 10 years under the first intake of the Green stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Future intakes under the Green stream could address emerging priorities in water, wastewater and stormwater, disaster mitigation, and/or climate change.

is investing more than in green infrastructure over 10 years under the first intake of the Green stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Future intakes under the Green stream could address emerging priorities in water, wastewater and stormwater, disaster mitigation, and/or climate change. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario's Recovery Plan

https://www.Ontario.ca/recovery-plan.aspx

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; R. Donald Maracle, Chief, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, 613-391-9249, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

