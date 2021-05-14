BURLINGTON, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Nancy Rowland, Royal Botanical Gardens Chief Executive Officer announced joint funding to support improvements and repairs to the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $908,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $756,000, while the Royal Botanical Gardens is contributing over $605,000 toward this project.

Project work will include reconstructing a boathouse, a viewing platform and boardwalk; repairing nature trails and garden paths; and installing an entry gate for the Hendrie Valley Trails. Improvements also include enlarging the Rock Trail parking lot and making it more accessible, and updating wayfinding signage and audio units to adhere to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. These improvements and upgrades will create a more safe and accessible space, while also providing a more enjoyable visitor experience.

"As Canada's largest botanical garden, the Royal Botanical Gardens provides a place for Canadians to learn, grow, and explore nature. The improvements announced today will enhance each visitor's nature experience, and ensure safer, and better access for those with accessibility needs. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As a national historic site, the Royal Botanical Gardens is one of the most visited attractions in the Burlington and Hamilton area. The RBG provides visitors with the opportunity to explore the many nature trails and picturesque gardens, while encouraging the preservation and protection of our environment. The improvements made possible by this investment will ensure that everyone can enjoy this natural sanctuary for decades to come."

Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Royal Botanical Gardens is committed to providing a safe destination for people from all walks of life to immerse themselves in diverse outdoor experiences and inspiring landscapes. The initiative announced today will facilitate accessibility improvements that strengthen this commitment, allowing RBG welcome even more people looking to make a special connection to the natural world"

Nancy Rowland, Royal Botanical Gardens Chief Executive Officer

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.7 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,100 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

