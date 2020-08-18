GLACE BAY, NS, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Nova Scotian municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why the governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Business and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and His Worship Cecil P. Clarke, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, today announced funding to upgrade water and wastewater systems in Glace Bay.

The project involves installing a water distribution main and separating the combined sewer main to replace it with new sanitary and storm water mains. The improvements to water and sewer systems on many streets in and around Glace Bay will improve the quality of services for residents and protect the environment.

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are each investing $4 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan.

Quotes

"Rural and smaller communities like Glace Bay are such an important part of the fabric of this country. COVID-19 has impacted communities like ours in a variety of unique ways. The upgrades to Glace Bay's water and wastewater systems will not only improve water quality, but keep our people working and improve road conditions. Our Government is and will continue to invest in projects that improve drinking water, transportation, connectivity and job creation.

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong, sustainable communities. We are pleased to fund this project that will provide increased access to high-quality potable water and will improve the efficiency of the wastewater system ensuring residents and businesses have the wastewater and water services they expect and depend on every day."

The Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Business and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Good, clean water is essential, and this project helps us provide that to our citizens. It also provides 11km of road rehabilitation, 3,000 meters of sidewalks and 53 direct jobs for each year for the duration of the project. No other municipality in Nova Scotia has the high-priority regulatory wastewater obligations we do, so I greatly appreciate the Federal and Provincial governments collaborating with us to achieve this positive change for CBRM Citizens."

His Worship Cecil P. Clarke, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick facts

The Glace Bay water and wastewater upgrades project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in Nova Scotia receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada plan. Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project, and the new enhanced organic materials remediation facility in Guysborough .

water and wastewater upgrades project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities in receiving federal funding under the plan. Other projects include the Eskasoni First Nation residential fiber optic project, and the new enhanced organic materials remediation facility in . Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The Government of Canada has invested more than $791 million in 187 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 187 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Nova Scotia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Gary Andrea, Communications Advisor, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-456-6196, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

