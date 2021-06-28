HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Minister of Agriculture, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage; Councillor David Hendsbee; and Shelley Leverman-Peddle, Club Commodore, announced funding for the second phase of the expansion and renovation of the Orena Canoe Club.

This project is the second phase of a two phased expansion and renovation of the Orenda Canoe Club. The first phase of the project saw older sections of the facility torn down, the expansion of the facility and the completion of the exterior and first floor of the building.

The second phase will complete the renovations to the top floor of the facility, including installing a HVAC system, insulation, drywall, flooring, fixtures, a commercial kitchen, as well as the finishing touches to the plumbing and electrical utilities.

This project will allow for more room to host community events and to accommodate summer camp programs and year round training for athletes. This project will improve access to, and the quality of, community and recreational infrastructure in the Regional Municipality of Halifax.

The Government of Canada is investing $160,000 dollars in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $200,000 dollars, the Regional Municipality of Halifax is investing $20,000 dollars, while the Orenda Canoe Club is also providing $20,000 dollars.

Quotes

"As vaccines roll out across the country, the Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to support the safe reopening of our economy and to support communities across Canada. I'm thrilled that the expansion and renovation of the Orenda Canoe Club will support healthier, more accessible community spaces for all residents. Orenda is an ever-expanding Club, and I am so proud to be able to announce this funding which will help them continue to grow and support their community."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Province of Nova Scotia is proud to invest in Orenda Canoe Club. Recreational facilities are critical pieces of community infrastructure that enable Nova Scotians to get active, be healthy, and build the confidence to pursue their dreams."

The Honourable Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Minister of Agriculture, on the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"I'm quite happy to see all levels of government supporting Orenda Canoe Club with their clubhouse expansion. The municipality has always provided assistance with their endeavours over the years. Great to have this collaboration for the betterment of the community."



Councillor David Hendsbee, District 2, Halifax Regional Municipality

"The Orenda Canoe Club is an important part of our community, so we are very excited to complete the second phase of our expansion and renovation project. The investments announced today will ensure our continued success, and through us, the success of youth, competitive athletes and our community."

Shelley Leverman-Peddle, Club Commodore, Orenda Canoe Club

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $832 million in 206 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 206 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

