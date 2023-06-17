Canada and Nova Scotia invest in history, culture and inclusion in Pictou County

TRENTON, NS, June 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre, His Worship Donald Hussher, Mayor of Trenton, and Ken Langille, chairperson of the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame Society, announced a joint investment of more than $3.7 million to support the construction of a new facility for the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame.

This new facility will house the current Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame collection and display exhibits, which reflects the history and culture of the sports industry in Pictou County. Funding will also support the development of new exhibits highlighting the accomplishments of African Nova Scotian, Mi'kmaq and First Nations athletes from Pictou County.

In addition to preserving the history and culture of the sports industry in Pictou County, the facility will also include meeting room space for community groups.

The Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame, which will be located in Trenton, will be a significant tourist draw for the area.

Quotes

"Pictou County has produced more outstanding athletes per capita than any other area of Nova Scotia. Today's funding announcement for the future Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame will ensure that proud history, and the accomplishments of African Nova Scotian, Mi'kmaq and First Nations athletes, will be preserved for years to come. The Hall of Fame will be an inclusive space and truly representative of the population of Pictou County."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This new facility will help more young athletes take pride in, and inspiration from, the heroes who have come before. There are already plenty of reasons for tourists and visitors to come to Pictou County and today I am proud to say we are giving them one more."

The Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre

"As the founding town for the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame, we are excited to bring the museum back home to Trenton with a permanent building to feature our sports history and community pride. This new location on Main Street will be highly visible for public access and offer ample room to grow their collection. We are grateful to know the sports memorabilia and rich history will be available for generations to come."

His Worship Donald Hussher, Mayor of Trenton

"The Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame is a regional asset that brings attention to our sports accolades. Volunteers have proudly maintained the museum as an authentic community showcase of athletes, builders, coaches and team sports. Our board of directors are extremely excited to begin the work to build the new hall of fame home, we appreciate the support from all levels of government and the community that continues to support our work.

Ken Langille, Chairperson of the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame Society

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,225,400 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,483,600 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 39 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $68 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $58 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

