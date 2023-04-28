ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's, announced a joint investment of more than $27.8 million to enhance St. John's public transit infrastructure.

This funding will support the purchase of 8 accessible hybrid transit buses which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change while increasing wheelchair accessibility on conventional transit service in St. John's.

Funding will also go towards the construction of shared-use paths throughout the city. This includes construction of the Kelly's Brook shared-use path from Kings Bridge Road to Columbus Drive to create a continuous 5 km active transportation route comfortable for use by people of all ages and abilities. The project also includes installation of lighting, rest areas, trailheads, signage and wayfinding. Once completed, this project will offer residents of St. John's more options for their daily travels while also promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Safe and reliable public transit systems contribute to making Canadian communities good places to live, work, and raise families. The Government of Canada's investments in St. John's hybrid transit buses and shared-use path projects will reduce commute times and help workers, students, seniors and families across St. John's and beyond get where they need to go faster, cleaner and in affordable ways. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, tackles climate change and builds more inclusive communities."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The purchase of eight new hybrid buses is a welcomed investment to help address climate change in Newfoundland and Labrador. Passenger transportation accounts for over 20 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, so to see the City of St. John's make a conscious effort to reduce their carbon footprint, making public transportation more environmentally friendly, is a positive step in the right direction."

The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We know the value of being able to experience our towns and communities, and an important element of that experience is access to transportation. I am very pleased with this investment which will not only increase accessibility within our busing system, but also increase access to our natural heritage."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"One of our City's strategic directions is to be a city that moves, with a goal to expand and maintain a safe and accessible transportation network. The funding announced today will help us to achieve this goal, in addition to our goal to fight climate change and to reach net-zero by 2050. Investing in accessible hybrid buses and building new infrastructure such as the shared-use path network will allow more people, of all ages and abilities to move around our city and get where they need to go. Whether you are walking, cycling, using a mobility aid or pushing a stroller, building an accessible and well-connected transportation system is an important part of creating a healthy and vibrant community."

Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

Related Products

Backgrounder: Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public transit infrastructure in St. John's

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $15,845,668 in these 18 projects, while the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $11,992,016 and the City of St. John's is contributing $8,141,960 .

is investing in these 18 projects, while the Government of and is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 21 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $17.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $12.4 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

