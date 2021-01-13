GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NL, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $2.7 million in joint funding for improvements to Exploits Valley High School.

Project work includes upgrading the building envelope and replacing windows. These renovations will improve moisture management and air flow, and better control the indoor climate while increasing the school's energy efficiency.

This project will also extend the lifecycle of the school, creating a facility that is sustainable, cost-effective, and comfortable in all conditions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.2 million, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $550,000 through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. Upgrades to the Exploits Valley High School here in Grand Falls-Windsor will support energy efficiency, while also allowing students and teachers to enjoy a comfortable learning space, regardless of the season or weather outside. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It's important that we allot funding to maintain our schools and public buildings to prevent costlier maintenance. This project will ensure that students, staff and teachers of residents of Exploits Valley High School can continue to work and learn in a comfortable learning environment."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

"Investing in school infrastructure is a priority for this government and will have a positive impact on the quality of education for students at Exploits Valley High. The safety of students and staff is paramount and the renovations that are taking place will ensure teachers have the necessary resources to provide a healthy living and learning environment."

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education for Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $508 million in 627 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Manager of Media Relations, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 730-4607, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

