RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF TACHÉ, MB, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba, and His Worship Armand Poirier, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Taché, announced more than $8 million in funding for a new community centre in the Rural Municipality of Taché.

The joint funding will help construct a new community complex that combines two facilities: an arena and a library. The arena will be approximately 62,000 square feet and include spectator seating for local and visiting fans. The arena portion of the new complex will replace the existing Lorette Arena, which has exceeded its useful life expectancy. The library will be approximately 8,000 square feet.

The Taché Community Centre will offer more options to stay active and connected, while the new library will provide residents with a welcoming place for community members to gather, learn, create and connect.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $4.4 million in this project from the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Manitoba is contributing more than $3.6 million. The Rural Municipality of Taché is additionally providing more than $2.9 million towards eligible costs of this project.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of communities, and improving the lives of Manitobans and all Canadians.

Quotes

"Gathering places, like the Taché Community Centre, give residents in rural areas welcoming spaces to better connect with each other and provide a range of essential programs and services to people of all ages. Our government is focused on listening to our municipal partners in rural communities like Taché and delivering results for their residents."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is another example of the great things we can accomplish when we work together. Since becoming Premier, our government has been keen to collaborate with all levels of government to advance key infrastructure projects that will improve Manitoban's quality of life and support the growth of our communities and economy. I am pleased to see the new Taché Community Centre project move forward that will benefit the local community for years to come."

The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba

"The Rural Municipality of Taché is eager to start construction of the Taché Community Centre project, with financial support from the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba. The Project, which combines a new arena and the Bibliotheque Taché Library into one Centre will be a popular community hub in the area. We thank our funding partners for the support to bring this necessary infrastructure to our Municipality."

His Worship Armand Poirier, Mayor, Rural Municipality of Taché

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015. To date, the program has approved more than $1.2 billion in funding for community, culture, and recreation infrastructure projects across the country, with over $60.5 million in federal funding to Manitoban communities.

