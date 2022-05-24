Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Quebec communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $687,580 in 16 Quebec communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The City of Shawinigan will undertake an asset management process, in particular to establish a governance structure, identify the basis for decision-making and planning, and collect data and information.

will undertake an asset management process, in particular to establish a governance structure, identify the basis for decision-making and planning, and collect data and information. The Régie intermunicipale de sécurité incendie de la Vallée-du- Richelieu will implement asset management best practices to evaluate asset maintenance needs in the field. The Régie will look for and implement tools to develop preventive maintenance plans, investment plans for asset maintenance and dashboards. The tools will also be used to train and support staff on asset management best practices (policy, strategy and objectives) to ensure they continue to uphold the practices put in place.

will implement asset management best practices to evaluate asset maintenance needs in the field. The Régie will look for and implement tools to develop preventive maintenance plans, investment plans for asset maintenance and dashboards. The tools will also be used to train and support staff on asset management best practices (policy, strategy and objectives) to ensure they continue to uphold the practices put in place. The Municipality of Sainte-Justine-de-Newton will develop a preliminary management plan for its critical assets, including the road network and public works equipment. This plan will make it possible to gain a better understanding of assets, their condition, the desired service level and the risks for each of them. The project will help the municipality to gain better awareness of its assets to improve their short- and long-term management.

Further information on the 16 initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Investments made by our government in infrastructure asset management projects improve the quality of life of Quebecers. This funding from the Municipal Asset Management Program will ensure our communities, including the city of Shawinigan, have the technology and resources they need to adopt the best management practices and make evidence-based decisions."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about giving our municipalities and their citizens a real boost so they have public infrastructure that is in good condition and meets their needs. Through investments like this one, we are giving our municipal leaders the tools and training they need to help strengthen asset management practices across Quebec. We continue to be there to support our communities!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Cell: (343) 574-8116, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]