Canada and FCM invest in stronger asset management in Ontario communities

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $3.91 million in 88 Ontario communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Municipality of Casselman will carry out an asset management review regarding the building, operating, maintaining, renewing, replacing, disposing and funding of its infrastructure. It will also allow for better control of its assets, which will lead to an improved prevention plan and support more efficient service delivery in the long-term.

The City of Richmond Hill will implement an asset management strategy that includes a series of interrelated projects, tools and systems that will result in an asset management plan. This plan will improve capital investment planning and long-term infrastructure sustainability. The city will develop a decision support model as part of the asset management strategy decision-making, lifecycle management and infrastructure risk management implementation activities. The model will create a project prioritization methodology and consider various factors to provide a systematic approach to asset management investment decision-making, to enhance the city's ability to manage long-term infrastructure investments.

The Township of North Kawartha will draft an asset management plan, asset management policy and procedure framework, license, set up and training on asset management and capital planning software to better manage asset management inventory and prepare capital plans.

Further information on the 88 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"The investments we are delivering through the Municipal Asset Management Program will help municipalities across Ontario make well-informed decisions now and for years to come. By leveraging innovative tools, communities in Ontario will get a fuller picture of the state of some of their most critical infrastructure. Our Government will continue to invest in data-driven solutions to ensure sound management of municipal infrastructure."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The ability for municipalities to effectively manage and maintain the assets they control is key to healthy and thriving communities. Funding through the Municipal Asset Management Program will give municipal leadership in our area the necessary tools to make evidence-based and timely decisions. Long-term planning of critical infrastructure is vital to the everyday life of residents and crucial for a community's longevity. This support is one of the ways that municipal and federal governments can work together for the sustainability and prosperity of our region."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament, Thunder Bay-Superior North

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 88 new asset management initiatives in communities in Ontario amounting to $3,919,560 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 88 new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $14.4 billion in more than 3,900 infrastructure projects in Ontario .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 3,900 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

