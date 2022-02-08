OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $292,780 in seven Nova Scotia communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of Westville will create asset management strategies, roadmaps, and asset-specific asset management plans for the existing storm sewer system, street network, sidewalks and curbs that it owns and maintains.

will create asset management strategies, roadmaps, and asset-specific asset management plans for the existing storm sewer system, street network, sidewalks and curbs that it owns and maintains. The Town of Middleton will complete an inventory of the town's major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures, and fleet. The town will prepare State of Infrastructure reports summarizing and presenting the information in a clear format. A risk assessment process to support a preliminary capital program for the town will help prioritize renewal and replacement projects.

will complete an inventory of the town's major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures, and fleet. The town will prepare State of Infrastructure reports summarizing and presenting the information in a clear format. A risk assessment process to support a preliminary capital program for the town will help prioritize renewal and replacement projects. The Town of Oxford will conclude an inventory of the town's major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures, and fleet. The inventory will include attribute data such as age, condition, and material. The information will be set up in spreadsheet format as well as with a Geographic Information System (GIS).

Further information on the seven projects can be found in the backgrounder.

"Municipalities manage critical infrastructure and need good data to be able to make informed investment decisions. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our Government is helping municipalities across Nova Scotia acquire the right tools to help them make those decisions. The investment we're making in Nova Scotia's towns and cities will strengthen regional economies and extend the life of key municipal assets."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Smart investments in infrastructure help communities in Nova Scotia grow, strengthen their economies and improve the quality of life for their residents. Through projects like this, we're helping to ensure that communities have the tools they need to plan for the long-term."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for seven new asset management initiatives in communities in Nova Scotia amounting to $292,780 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for seven new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $914 million in 279 infrastructure projects in Nova Scotia .

plan, the Government of has invested over in 279 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

