OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $590,510 in 17 New Brunswick communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The City of Edmundston will collect data on the electrical distribution network assets present in the city and the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation and store and manage the asset information digitally with spatial modeling in an Enterprise-GIS system. This modeling will help the city to improve management of the electrical distribution network.

The City of Miramichi will complete condition assessments on the following City owned buildings: Police Station, City Hall mechanical system, Miratech mechanical system, Miramichi Civic Centre roof, Lord Beaverbrook Arena roof, and Loggieville sewer lagoon.

The Town of Quispamsis will study and assess the condition of outdoor park and recreation assets in the town. The study will provide the town with an asset inventory data standard for outdoor recreation sites, a condition assessment program, replacement cost estimating, useful life estimating, and criticality rating guidelines.

Further information on the 17 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"When we strengthen our municipalities, we strengthen our province. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, towns and cities across New Brunswick will have access to new tools to enhance the management of the infrastructure they oversee. From arenas to civic centres, municipal infrastructure is often where communities gather. Our Government will continue to invest in data-driven solutions to ensure communities have the tools they need to maintain those key assets."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 17 new asset management initiatives in communities in New Brunswick amounting to $590,510 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 17 new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $584 million in more than 330 infrastructure projects in New Brunswick .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 330 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

