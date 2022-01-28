Canada and FCM invest in stronger asset management in Manitoba communities

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to waste water systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $1.18 million in 26 Manitoba communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Rural Municipality of Rosser , the Town of Teulon , the Town of Stonewall , and the Rural Municipality of Rockwood will hire a regional resource person to increase capacity on asset management within their jurisdiction. At the same time, individual municipalities will expand capacity through training, data register information improvements, Geographic Information System (GIS) and software enhancements, customer service surveys and risk analysis.

, the , the , and the will hire a regional resource person to increase capacity on asset management within their jurisdiction. At the same time, individual municipalities will expand capacity through training, data register information improvements, Geographic Information System (GIS) and software enhancements, customer service surveys and risk analysis. The Surface Water Management Strategy for the Rural Municipality of Hanover will provide insight into the flood and drought risks to municipal assets through an in-depth investigation of the culvert assets and the water flow network throughout the Rural Municipality. This project is part of a collaborative partnership with the Municipalities of Stuartburn , Emerson - Franklin and Hanover to reduce flood and drought risk within three watersheds.

will provide insight into the flood and drought risks to municipal assets through an in-depth investigation of the culvert assets and the water flow network throughout the Rural Municipality. This project is part of a collaborative partnership with the , to reduce flood and drought risk within three watersheds. The Rural Municipality of Argyle will develop an asset management policy, strategy, and plan, that will provide data on the key assets owned by the municipality. This information will guide long-term financial decisions, leading to a greater financial security for the organization.

Further information on the 26 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

"Our municipal partners manage essential, complex pieces of infrastructure. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, our Government is ensuring they have the necessary tools to get an accurate picture of the state of those assets. Our Government will continue to invest in data-driven solutions in Manitoba and across the country to ensure sound management of municipal infrastructure."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities



"Our government is investing in infrastructure asset management projects that will help communities across Manitoba grow their economy and improve quality of life. This funding through the Municipal Asset Management Program will help communities manage municipal infrastructure and make stronger investment decisions based on reliable data which will shape their future."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 26 new asset management initiatives in communities in Manitoba amounting to $1,187,700 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 26 new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.1 billion in more than 260 infrastructure projects in Manitoba .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 260 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

