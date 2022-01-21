OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to waste water systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $1.6 million in 36 British Columbia communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure, and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

Skawahlook First Nation will develop an asset management strategy and collect infrastructure data.

Further information on the 36 projects can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Municipalities manage our water, sewer and storm systems, many of our roads, along with other critical infrastructure pieces. Data-driven tools are key to ensuring the sound, long-term management of these assets. We're proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects that help communities in British Columbia grow, strengthen their local economy and improve residents' quality of life."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Municipal Asset Management Program ensures municipalities and townships across Canada are empowered and supported to grow their communities. This investment means towns in British Columbia will be able to make evidence-based decisions for the future by having the technology and resources through the Municipal Asset Management Program."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 36 new asset management initiatives in communities in British Columbia amounting to $1,660,241 .

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for 36 new asset management initiatives in communities in amounting to . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,063 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,063 municipal asset management projects. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $4.4 billion in more than 600 infrastructure projects in British Columbia .

plan, the Government of has invested over in more than 600 infrastructure projects in . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

