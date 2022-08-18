Canada and FCM Invest in Public Transit Solutions in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, ON, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and FCM President Taneen Rudyk announced a $18,750 investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help the City of Pembroke explore practical public transit solutions for the community.

The now-completed study aimed to create more sustainable public transportation options that provided real alternatives to personal vehicles in the city. Pembroke took an innovative approach to developing and implementing the best transit solution for its residents and businesses. The study assessed several options, including a possible partnership with a private company or other communities, hybrid and electric buses, turnkey solutions, and the use of an app. These options and measures are considered innovative and beyond "business as usual" for Pembroke given the size of the city and the fact that it hasn't operated a public transit system since 1977.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to support sustainable transportation in communities across Canada. Today's investment is an important step in the City of Pembroke's plans to deliver public transit solutions for residents for the first time since 1977. This is a great example of community-driven innovation and climate action."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"It's critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments own sixty percent of the country's infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure—just like Pembroke, which is looking at the best transit solution for its residents and businesses. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada's climate goals."

Taneen Rudyk, FCM President

