OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $1.3 million in 31 new projects in Newfoundland and Labrador communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) on behalf of the federal government. The program helps municipalities strengthen local infrastructure planning and decision-making by increasing local asset management capacity through investments in activities such as asset management training, technology and software enhancements and information sharing.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of Raleigh will compile a complete inventory of the town's major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet. State of infrastructure reports will be prepared to summarize and present the information in a format suitable for council and the public. Renewal and replacement projects will be prioritized through a risk assessment process involving Council and the staff to support a preliminary capital program.

Details of all 31 projects are included in the backgrounder.

"The 31 projects announced today ensure Newfoundland and Labrador municipalities have the tools and technology necessary to make well-informed decisions for the long term. We're proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects that will help communities grow their local economy and improve residents' quality of life."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and among the best places in Canada to call home. Smart investments in infrastructure are helping smaller communities to grow, strengthen their economies and improve quality of life for their residents as they recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through projects like those announced today, our government is helping to ensure that local leaders, especially those in rural areas, have the tools they need to plan for the long-term and creating stronger rural communities now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The rural communities in the Long Range Mountains are the backbone of the riding. Projects like the ones announced today will help these communities make smart decisions about local infrastructure as they continue to grow and adapt, so that they will continue to thrive for their residents in the future."

Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"We are a proud funding partner of municipalities. We know that investing with them is providing for necessary and improved infrastructure that support individuals and families and a greener economy."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"I'm thrilled to see this funding for the towns of Conception Bay South, Ferryland and Paradise here in Avalon. As our municipalities know all to well, planning for the future is the only way to ensure residents, businesses and visitors have access to the infrastructure and services they need. As a former mayor and councillor, I know these funds will be put to good use to ensure positive outcomes are achieved for these bustling communities."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"I am pleased to see municipalities in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity receive funding to assist with their Asset Management planning. This funding will allow these towns to be proactive and strategic in their long term planning initiatives which will bring positive improvements to their residents."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity

"As we recover from these most challenging times, our community councils are preparing to re-build and the Government of Canada will be there to help. We know that each community will deliver a vision for their citizens and we want to support them with this investment."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame

"Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, FCM continues to help municipalities of all sizes, especially small and rural, manage municipal infrastructure and make stronger investment decisions based on reliable data. FCM supports communities from coast to coast to coast by providing funding, training, and resources to develop sustainable solutions that work and improve the quality of life for residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada, has invested in more than 962 municipal asset management projects.

MAMP offers funding, training, and resources to help municipalities strengthen their asset management practices thereby enabling them to make informed infrastructure investment decisions.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects in a variety of areas including disaster mitigation and adaptation projects and pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada has invested more than $521 million in 675 infrastructure projects.

Since 2016, the federal government has invested $28 billion in over 18,000 infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000. More than 6,100 kilometers of highways and roads, and 103 bridges have been built, repaired or upgraded in rural communities, and more than 3,134 projects are providing rural communities with access to cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water.

The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) is designed to provide municipalities with a stable and predictable source of funding. In 2020-21, Newfoundland and Labrador has received more than $31.5 million through the federal GTF to fund its most pressing infrastructure needs.

