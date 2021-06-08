OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.

This is why the Government of Canada is investing $288,240 in seven new projects in Manitoba communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government. The program helps municipalities strengthen local infrastructure planning and decision-making by increasing local asset management capacity through investments in activities such as asset management training, technology and software enhancements and information sharing.

With funding from MAMP:

The City of Dauphin will develop an asset management program including an asset management policy and a strategic asset management plan. It will also identify critical assets and their associated risks as well as partner with the Canadian Network of Asset Managers to provide basic asset management training to all staff. This project and its initiatives will allow the city to complete asset management plans for all its assets.

Quotes

"The seven projects announced today ensure Manitoba municipalities have the tools and technology necessary to make well-informed decisions for the long term. Infrastructure is essential to local economies and for residents' quality of life and these asset management projects will help communities plan for their needs today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and among the best places in Canada to call home. Smart investments in infrastructure help smaller communities to grow, strengthen their economies and improve quality of life for their residents. Through projects like those announced today, our government is helping to ensure that local leaders, especially those in rural areas, have the tools they need to plan for the long-term and creating stronger rural communities now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, FCM continues to help municipalities of all sizes, especially small and rural, manage municipal infrastructure and make stronger investment decisions based on reliable data. FCM supports communities from coast to coast to coast by providing funding, training, and resources to develop sustainable solutions that work and improve the quality of life for residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 962 municipal asset management projects.

MAMP offers funding, training, and resources to help municipalities strengthen their asset management practices thereby enabling them to make informed infrastructure investment decisions.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects in a variety of areas including disaster mitigation and adaptation projects and pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years. Since 2016, the federal government has invested $28 billion in over 18,000 infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000. More than 6,100 kilometres of highways and roads, and 103 bridges have been built, repaired or upgraded in rural communities, and more than 3,134 projects are providing rural communities with access to cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water.

The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) is designed to provide municipalities with a stable and predictable source of funding. In 2020-21, Manitoba has received $72.5 million through the federal GTF to fund their most pressing infrastructure needs.

