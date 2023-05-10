BURNABY, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Rachna Singh, B.C. Minister of Education and Child Care, announced a joint investment of more than $1.4 million to support ventilation improvements in two elementary schools in Burnaby.

Through this funding, Edmonds Community Elementary and Gilpin Elementary will install new energy recovery ventilation units with heat pumps. These new units will increase air flow, which will reduce the schools' energy consumption and create a healthier and more comfortable environment for students and school personnel.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in infrastructure that keeps Canadians healthy. The upgrades announced today will provide students and staff with a safe environment in which they can work, learn, and play. We will keep investing in projects like these that contribute to a greener, stronger tomorrow."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government understands the importance of providing students and school staff with modern and safe classrooms. The Federal Government's continued partnership and investment in the maintenance of our schools adds to our provincial commitment to make sure that students in B.C. are learning in the best possible environments."

The Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care

The Government of Canada is investing $1,131,749 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $282,937 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 137 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been funded in BC, with a total federal contribution of more than $121.7 million .

. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

