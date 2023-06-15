COQUITLAM, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, and Fin Donnelly, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, announced a joint investment of $932,760 to improve the ventilation at Eagle Ridge Elementary School.

This investment will enable an improvement to the ventilation in all classrooms at the school. Furnaces will be replaced, and digital control systems will be upgraded to improve indoor air quality, enhance energy efficiency and optimize temperature regulation, ensuring a comfortable learning space that prioritizes the well-being of students and staff.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Together, we are dedicated to fostering a healthy and clean learning environment for young learners, enhancing education experiences, and creating opportunities for success at Eagle Ridge Elementary School. By prioritizing safety and wellbeing with these ventilation improvements, we are ensuring the safety and comfort of every student and staff member who frequent this school."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Students, teachers, and staff deserve to learn and work in a healthy environment that promotes wellbeing. I'm glad that our government is partnering with the federal government to improve heating, cooling and air quality at Eagle Ridge Elementary."

Fin Donnelly, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $746,208 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $186,552 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 122 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $116 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

