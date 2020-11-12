Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (NEO: CGGZ.UN) ("CGGC II" or the "Company") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2020 and for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements along with the accompanying management's discussion & analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Company's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Company's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp., Daniel Chung, Chief Financial Officer, Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp., Vice President Finance, Canaccord Genuity Corp., (416) 867-6136

