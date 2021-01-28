Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Announces Trading to Commence on Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Jan, 28, 2021 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (NEO: CGGZ.UN) ("CGGCII" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Class A Restricted Voting Units ("Units") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 1, 2021 under the symbol "CGGZ.UN". The Units will also continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "CGGZ.UN".

As announced on December 28, 2020, the Company executed a confidential non-binding letter of intent in connection with a potential transaction, which would, if consummated, qualify as CGGCII's qualifying transaction. The Company continues to undertake due diligence on the potential qualifying transaction. The Company intends to announce whether it intends to proceed with the transaction and, if so, to provide deal terms during February 2021, subject to successful completion of due diligence and execution of a definitive agreement with respect to the qualifying transaction. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be announced or, if announced, that the transaction will be completed.

About Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Company's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Company's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

