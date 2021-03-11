Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Announces Additional Details Regarding Shareholder and Warrantholder Meetings and Filing of Meeting Materials

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (TSX: CGGZ.UN) (NEO: CGGZ.UN) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has mailed the notices of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and forms of proxy (the "Meeting Materials") in connection with a special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation to be held virtually at 10:00 am (Toronto time) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (the "Shareholder Meeting") and an extraordinary meeting of the warrantholders of the Corporation (the "Warrantholders") to be held virtually at 11:30 am (Toronto time) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (the "Warrantholder Meeting", and together with the Shareholder Meeting, the "Meetings"). The Meetings are being held in connection with the Corporation's proposed qualifying transaction with Taiga Motors Inc. (the "Qualifying Transaction"). Copies of the Meeting Materials have been filed on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

At the Shareholder Meeting, holders of the Class A restricted voting shares and the Class B shares of the Corporation (together, the "Shareholders") will vote on (i) a resolution authorizing a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Common Share to take place immediately after closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Closing"); (ii) a resolution authorizing the change of name of the Corporation to "Taiga Motors Corporation"; and (iii) a resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Corporation to adopt an omnibus equity incentive plan, the full text of which is set out in Appendix B of the Circular. Each of the foregoing resolutions will be conditional upon Closing. In addition, holders of the Class A restricted voting shares will vote on a resolution to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying transaction from April 5, 2021 to May 31, 2021 (the "Extension"), if necessary (the "Extension Resolution").

At the Warrantholder Meeting, Warrantholders will vote on a resolution to authorize the Corporation to enter into a supplemental warrant agency agreement with Odyssey Trust Company to authorize the consolidation of the warrants of the Corporation on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation warrants for each one (1) post-consolidation warrant, substantially in the form set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The foregoing resolution will be conditional on Closing.

In connection with the Shareholder Meeting, the Corporation will provide holders of Class A restricted voting units (the "Class A Restricted Voting Units") with the opportunity to deposit for redemption all or a portion of their Class A Restricted Voting Units, irrespective of whether such holders voted for or against, or did not vote on, the Extension Resolution, provided that they deposit their units for redemption prior to the second business day before the date of the Shareholder Meeting, being March 26, 2021.

Holders of Class A Restricted Voting Units whose Class A Restricted Voting Units are held through an intermediary may have earlier deadlines for depositing their Class A Restricted Voting Units pursuant to the redemption right. If the deadline for depositing such units held through an intermediary is not met by a holder of Class A Restricted Voting Units, such holder's Class A Restricted Voting Units may not be eligible for redemption.

Additional important information for Shareholders and Warrantholders relating to, among other things, the business of the Meetings, background of the Meetings, redemption rights (with respect to holders of the Class A Restricted Voting Units), voting procedures, the appointment and registration of proxyholders and how to attend and participate at the Meetings are set out in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders and Warrantholders should read such materials carefully.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation that will qualify as its "qualifying transaction". For more information regarding the Corporation, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

