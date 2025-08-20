CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. THROUGH ITS AUSTRALIAN OPERATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF WILSONS ADVISORY

Agreement substantially increases the scale of the Company's Australian wealth management business and establishes a strong platform for continued growth

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its Australian operation, Canaccord Financial Group (Australia) Pty Limited ("Canaccord Genuity Australia") it has finalized the terms of a share sale agreement (the "Offer") to acquire 100 percent of Wilsons Advisory ("Wilsons").

The acquisition supports the Company's strategy of increasing the scale of its wealth management operations and enhancing its capital markets capabilities in a key growth market. The transaction also provides an enhanced national footprint, with expanded capabilities spanning New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

Founded in 1895, Wilsons Advisory is a premier Australian financial services business, with a nationwide presence and strong capabilities in wealth management and capital markets. For the year ended June 30, 2025, Wilsons earned net revenue of AUD $81 million and had AUD $16.7 billion in assets under advice, of which AUD $7.1 billion are fee-based assets.

The combined wealth management entity is positioned to emerge as a leading integrated firm in Australia with approximately AUD $17.0 billion in fee-generating client assets and a total of AUD $41.8 billion in assets under advice with a substantial platform for continued growth.

The unified capital markets division will provide comprehensive corporate financing and advisory services for emerging and established companies across key sectors including industrials, healthcare, technology, and natural resources, complemented by research coverage of over 250 companies and a suite of premier Australian investor conferences.

"Our acquisition of Wilsons positions Canaccord Genuity Australia as one of the leading integrated wealth management and capital markets firms in Australia, differentiated by scale, deep local expertise and global reach, and we look forward to bringing our teams together," said Marcus Freeman, CEO of Canaccord Genuity Australia. "By uniting our complementary strengths and increasing the scale of our operations, we expect to substantially enhance our value proposition and product suite for our wealth management and capital markets clients."

Brad Gale, CEO of Wilsons Advisory adds: "The decision to bring our business together with Canaccord Genuity is driven by strategic alignment and a shared vision for long-term growth. By combining our strengths, we are building a powerful Australian wealth management and capital markets business with greater scale, broader capabilities, and a stronger platform to support our clients while creating more opportunities for our people."

Upon completion of the transaction, the professionals and clients of Wilsons will benefit from being part of a larger, integrated wealth management and capital markets business with deep resources and a strong commitment to supporting their long-term growth and success. Senior management of Wilsons will continue to have significant involvement in the combined business going forward.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the second half of calendar 2025.

ABOUT WILSONS ADVISORY

Wilsons Advisory is an Australian financial services firm with a distinguished history spanning more than 125 years. Offering deep expertise across private wealth management, corporate finance, institutional equities, and research, Wilsons Advisory delivers strategic advice and access to high-quality investment opportunities. Its integrated model is underpinned by powerful in-house research capabilities, including specialist Equity Research, Investment Strategy, and Investment Capability. Wilsons Advisory takes a client-first, whole-of-firm approach, partnering with individuals, institutions, and corporates to support their ambitions across every stage of their financial journey. For more information, visit www.wilsonsadvisory.com.au

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including the completion of the acquisition and the timing thereof, receipt of regulatory approvals for the acquisition, future business growth, business and economic conditions and Canaccord Genuity Group's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions; the length of a regulatory review and approval of the transaction; ability of the parties to meet closing conditions; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedarplus.ca as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected], www.cgf.com/investor-relations