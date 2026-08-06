CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2027 RESULTS

Excluding significant items, quarterly earnings per common share of $0.361)

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company) (TSX: CF) today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our first quarter results reflected strong execution across the organization, with year-over-year revenue growth in wealth management and capital markets and improved operating leverage contributing to strong profitability growth," said Dan Daviau, Chairman & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Record client assets in wealth management reflected continued progress against our strategic growth priorities and positive client activity, capital markets benefited from a stronger business mix and robust activity across our core focus sectors, including continued strength in the mining sector. While client engagement remains constructive, uncertainty surrounding geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions continues to limit visibility into the pace and timing of future financing activity, and we remain focused on supporting our clients and executing with discipline."

First quarter fiscal 2027 highlights (adjusted):

(All dollar amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items(1) unless otherwise indicated)

First quarter revenue of $577.4 million, an increase of 28.8% over the same period in the prior fiscal year

First quarter net income before taxes of $76.1 million, an increase of 128.1% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per common share for the first fiscal quarter of $0.36, an increase of 176.9% from the same period in the prior year

Global wealth management operations earned quarterly revenue of $305.1 million, a year-over-year improvement of 25.6%. Year-over-year growth in the Australian wealth management business reflects added scale from the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory which was completed in Q3/26.

Total client assets in the global wealth management division increased by 27.9% year-over-year to $160.2 billion. Growth reflects year-over-year increases of 32.9% in Canada, 14.1% in the UK & Crown Dependencies, and 113.1% in Australia

CG's global wealth management division contributed net income before taxes of $57.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a year-over-year increase of 39.9%

Global capital markets revenue of $260.5 million improved 30.2% year-over-year attributable to higher advisory, investment banking and commissions and fees revenue

CG's global capital markets division contributed net income before taxes of $37.1 million in the first quarter, representing an improvement of $31.6 million or 570.9% compared to the same period of last year

On an IFRS basis, firm-wide revenue of $573.6 million in Q1/27 increased 27.9% year-over-year. First quarter net income before taxes of $42.6 million improved 458.0% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per common share of $0.08 compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.32 in Q1/26

First quarter common share dividend of $0.10 per share

___________________________ 1 See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5



Three months ended June 30 Year-over-year

change Three months

ended March 31 Quarter-over-

quarter change

Q1/27 Q1/26

Q4/26

First fiscal quarter highlights- adjusted1 Revenue(2) $577,435 $448,447 28.8 % $612,687 (5.8) % Expenses(1) $501,295 $415,063 20.8 % $523,605 (4.3) % Diluted earnings per common share(1) $0.36 $0.13 176.9 % $0.48 (25.0) % Net Income(1,2) $57,272 $26,059 119.8 % $65,972 (13.2) % Net Income attributable to common shareholders(1,3) $39,843 $13,505 195.0 % $52,797 (24.5) % First fiscal quarter highlights- IFRS Revenue $573,588 $448,447 27.9 % $615,857 (6.9) % Expenses $530,942 $460,360 15.3 % $518,168 2.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.08 $(0.32) 125.0 % $0.61 (86.9) % Net income (loss) (2) $26,895 $(16,845) 259.7 % $86,141 (68.8) % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders(3) $8,547 $(30,911) 127.7 % $71,261 (88.0) % (1). Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5

(2). Before non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends paid on the Series A and Series C Preferred Shares

(3). Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is calculated as the net income adjusted for non-controlling interests and preferred share dividends

Core business performance highlights:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

The Company's combined global wealth management operations earned record quarterly revenue of $305.1 million for the first fiscal quarter, a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. This increase was largely attributable to higher quarterly commissions and fees revenue of $246.1 million, which increased by 26.8% year-over-year, as positive market performance and net new asset inflows increased client assets and related fee revenue across all geographies. Additionally, higher investment banking revenue in the Canadian and Australian operations reflected increased retail participation in new issues. Enhanced year-over-year performance in the Australian operations was partially attributable to added scale from the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory, which was completed on October 1, 2025. Net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) increased by 39.9% year-over-year to $57.1 million during Q1/27 representing a new quarterly record.

Total client assets in the Company's global wealth management division at the end of the first fiscal quarter amounted to a record $160.2 billion, a year-over-year increase of $34.9 billion or 27.9%.

Wealth management operations in the UK & Crown Dependencies generated first quarter revenue of $130.6 million, an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Commissions and fees revenue improved by 7.0% year-over-year to $108.1 million. Net income before taxes excluding significant items (1) reached $29.2 million in Q1/27, down 1.8% year-over-year, while the pre-tax profit margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 22.3%, primarily reflecting higher compensation expense to support increased headcount. Normalized EBITDA (1)(2) , a commonly used operating metric for this business, was £23.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 an increase of 9.2% compared to the same period in the prior year.

reached $29.2 million in Q1/27, down 1.8% year-over-year, while the pre-tax profit margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 22.3%, primarily reflecting higher compensation expense to support increased headcount. Normalized EBITDA , a commonly used operating metric for this business, was £23.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 an increase of 9.2% compared to the same period in the prior year. Client assets (1) in the UK & Crown Dependencies reached $81.7 billion (£43.4 billion) as at June 30, 2026, a year-over-year increase of 14.1% (an increase of 13.3% in local currency) primarily attributable to market growth and positive net new asset flows. On a sequential basis, client assets (1) increased by 10.2% from $74.1 billion (£40.3 billion) reflecting market growth, net inflows of 0.8% of opening AUA during the quarter, and a foreign exchange benefit when measured in Canadian dollars. Consistent with our focus on growing discretionary assets, annualized net inflows into these assets were 4.3% on an annualized basis during the quarter.

in the UK & Crown Dependencies reached $81.7 billion (£43.4 billion) as at June 30, 2026, a year-over-year increase of 14.1% (an increase of 13.3% in local currency) primarily attributable to market growth and positive net new asset flows. On a sequential basis, client assets increased by 10.2% from $74.1 billion (£40.3 billion) reflecting market growth, net inflows of 0.8% of opening AUA during the quarter, and a foreign exchange benefit when measured in Canadian dollars. Consistent with our focus on growing discretionary assets, annualized net inflows into these assets were 4.3% on an annualized basis during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (North America) generated quarterly revenue of $121.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 28.9%, mainly driven by higher commissions and fees and investment banking revenue, which increased by 28.8% and 76.9%, respectively, compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding significant items (1) , net income before taxes in this business amounted to $20.8 million in Q1/27, an increase of 126.2% compared to Q1/26 while the pre-tax profit margin improved 7.4 percentage points to 17.2%, reflecting revenue growth and improved profitability. Normalized EBITDA (1)(2) in this business was $27.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 a year-over-year increase of 76.7%.

, net income before taxes in this business amounted to $20.8 million in Q1/27, an increase of 126.2% compared to Q1/26 while the pre-tax profit margin improved 7.4 percentage points to 17.2%, reflecting revenue growth and improved profitability. Normalized EBITDA in this business was $27.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 a year-over-year increase of 76.7%. Client assets (1) in North America reached a new record of $59.5 billion as at June 30, 2026, an increase of 32.9% from $44.8 billion as at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 6.9% from March 31, 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected market growth and positive net flows representing 1.5% of opening AUA for the first fiscal quarter. Sequentially, client assets increased due to market growth and positive net inflows, including inflows associated with recruited advisors.

in North America reached a new record of $59.5 billion as at June 30, 2026, an increase of 32.9% from $44.8 billion as at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 6.9% from March 31, 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected market growth and positive net flows representing 1.5% of opening AUA for the first fiscal quarter. Sequentially, client assets increased due to market growth and positive net inflows, including inflows associated with recruited advisors. Wealth management operations in Australia generated record quarterly revenue of $53.2 million reflecting an increase of 130.6% compared to the first quarter of last year. Commissions and fees revenue increased by 118.5% year-over-year to $44.2 million and investment banking revenue increased by 195.3% to $7.8 million. Excluding significant items ( 1) , net income before taxes in this business amounted to $7.1 million in Q1/27, up from $1.9 million in Q1/26, while the pre-tax profit margin improved 5.2 percentage points year over year to 13.4%, reflecting stronger revenue generation and a lower compensation ratio, partially offset by higher overhead costs in connection with the increased scale of the business.

, net income before taxes in this business amounted to $7.1 million in Q1/27, up from $1.9 million in Q1/26, while the pre-tax profit margin improved 5.2 percentage points year over year to 13.4%, reflecting stronger revenue generation and a lower compensation ratio, partially offset by higher overhead costs in connection with the increased scale of the business. Client assets(1) in Australia reached a new record of $19.0 billion (AUD 19.3 billion) as at June 30, 2026, an increase of 113.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2026 driven by the addition of Wilsons Advisory, in addition to market appreciation, and positive net inflows. Sequentially, client assets increased by 5.5% from $18.0 billion (AUD 18.8 billion) at March 31, 2026. In addition, client assets(1) totalling $24.1 billion (AUD 24.5 billion) are also held on record in less active and transactional accounts through our Australian platform.

______________________________________ 1 See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5

2 The Company's method of computation for this metric may differ from the methods used by other companies

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets

On a consolidated basis, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets earned revenue of $260.5 million for the first fiscal quarter, a year-over-year increase of 30.2%, driven by higher advisory fees, investment banking revenue, and commissions and fees revenue.

Investment banking revenue for the three-month period amounted to $87.2 million, improving by 39.7% compared to Q1/26. The increase was primarily driven by our Canadian and Australian operations, which contributed $32.8 million and $29.7 million, respectively, in Q1/27, representing year-over-year increases of 25.4% and 72.4%. U.S. investment banking revenue increased 34.3% year over year to $24.5 million. During Q1/27, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets participated in 91 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of $12.4 billion.

Advisory revenue for the three-month period amounted to $108.9 million, an increase of 122.7% compared to Q1/26. The U.S. business was the largest contributor, generating $56.8 million of advisory revenue, or 52.1% of the total, and grew 162.1% year-over-year. The Canadian capital markets business contributed $22.4 million of total advisory revenue in Q1/27, an increase of 44.9% year-over-year. In the U.K., advisory revenue increased 105.9% year over year to $13.0 million, while the Australian business generated $16.7 million of advisory revenue, up 205.1% from the prior year period, reflecting continued progress in building the advisory franchise in the region.

Commissions and fees revenue increased by 21.6% year-over-year to $49.9 million for the three-month period as revenue increased across all the core operations. Trading revenue decreased by 83.1% year-over-year to $6.4 million in Q1/27 largely due to lower revenue earned from the US operations, reflecting the sale of the US wholesale market making business, which was completed on November 7, 2025.

Excluding significant items(1), the global capital markets division recorded net income of $37.1 million for the first fiscal quarter compared to $5.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Summary of Corporate Developments

In June, 2026, CG Partners Limited Partnership ("Employee Partnership") completed a third round of subscriptions of limited partnership units ("LP units') to new and existing employees for gross proceeds of approximately $26.64 million, funded through $22.2 million of employee loans and $4.44 million of employee contributions. In connection with the new subscriptions, the Employee Partnership purchased the principal amount of $12.0 million of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures from a third party. The Employee Partnership's ownership of the Company's common shares increased from 14.18% as of March 31, 2026 to 14.31% (or 15.33% on as-converted basis) as of June 30, 2026.

__________________________________ 1 See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5

Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027 were impacted by the following significant items:

Fair value adjustment of the non-controlling interest derivative liability

Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures derivative liability

Fair value adjustment of a CGWM UK management incentive plan

Fair value adjustments on certain warrants and illiquid or restricted marketable securities recorded for IFRS reporting purposes in prior periods net of adjustments recorded in the current period, but which are excluded for management reporting purposes and are not used by management to assess operating performance

Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations

Certain incentive-based costs related to acquisitions in US and UK capital markets and CGWM UK

Certain components of the non-controlling interest expense associated with CGWM UK

Summary of Results for Q1 Fiscal 2027 and Selected Financial Information Excluding Significant Items (1)



Three months ended June 30 Quarter-over-quarter change (C$ thousands, except per share and % amounts) 2026 2025

Revenue





Revenue per IFRS $573,588 $448,447 27.9 % Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other





Fair value adjustments on certain warrants and illiquid or restricted marketable securities $3,847 - n.m. Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets





Total revenue excluding significant item(1) $577,435 $448,447 28.8 % Expenses





Expenses per IFRS $530,942 $460,360 15.3 % Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets Amortization of intangible assets $3,084 $107 n.m. Incentive-based costs related to acquisitions $752 $495 51.9 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration - $(3,213) 100.0 % Provision - $2,553 (100.0) % Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Amortization of intangible assets $8,071 $7,514 7.4 % Incentive-based costs related to acquisitions $2,094 $2,998 (30.2) % Acquisition-related costs - $718 (100.0) % CGWM UK management incentive plan $(2,900) $7,400 (139.2) % Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other





Fair value adjustment of non-controlling interests derivative liability $337 $12,000 (97.2) % Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures derivative liability $18,209 $14,725 23.7 % Total significant items – expenses(1) $29,647 $45,297 (34.5) % Total expenses excluding significant items(1) $501,295 $415,063 20.8 % Net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) $76,140 $33,384 128.1 % Income taxes – adjusted(1) $18,868 $7,325 157.6 % Net income excluding significant items(1) $57,272 $26,059 119.8 % Significant items impacting net income attributable to common shareholders





Non-controlling interests – IFRS $15,496 $11,214 38.2 % Amortization of equity component of the non-controlling interests in CGWM UK and other adjustments $919 $1,512 (39.2) % Non-controlling interests (adjusted) (1) $14,577 $9,702 50.2 % Preferred share dividends $2,852 $2,852 - Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding significant items(1) $39,843 $13,505 195.0 % Earnings per common share excluding significant items – basic(1)(2) $0.39 $0.14 178.6 % Earnings per common share excluding significant items – diluted(1)(2) $0.36 $0.13 176.9 %

1 Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures on page 5. 2 For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the effect of reflecting the Company's proportionate share of CGWM UK's earnings is anti-dilutive under both IFRS and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items(1). As such, the diluted EPS and net income attributable to common shareholders under IFRS and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items(1) is computed based on net income less paid and accrued dividends on the Convertible Preferred Shares and Preference Shares issued by CGWM UK to determine net income attributable to CGGI shareholders. n.m.: not meaningful

Financial Condition



June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Q1/27 vs Q4/26 June 30, 2025 Q1/27 vs Q1/26 Cash and cash equivalents 1,183,150 2,035,713 (41.9) % 1,261,135 (6.2) % Working capital 818,040 787,054 3.9 % 834,272 (1.9) % Total assets 7,212,695 7,780,765 (7.3) % 6,868,307 5.0 % Total liabilities 5,989,049 6,566,355 (8.8) % 5,569,931 7.5 % Non-controlling interests 442,593 433,803 2.0 % 409,378 8.1 % Total shareholders' equity 781,053 780,607 0.1 % 888,998 (12.1) %

Common and Preferred Share Dividends

On August 6, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on September 10, 2026, with a record date of August 28, 2026.

On August 6, 2026, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.25175 per Series A Preferred Share payable on October 1, 2026, to Series A Preferred shareholders of record as at September 18, 2026.

On August 6, 2026, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.42731 per Series C Preferred Share payable on October 1, 2026, to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as at September 18, 2026.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures are utilized by the Company as measures of financial performance. Non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Management believes that these non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitate meaningful comparison of results in the current period to those in prior periods and future periods. Non-IFRS measures presented in this earnings release include certain figures from our statement of operations that are adjusted to exclude significant items. Although figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results, a limitation of utilizing these figures that exclude significant items is that the IFRS accounting effects of these items do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business. Accordingly, these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing the Company's financial results. Therefore, management believes that the Company's IFRS measures of financial performance and the respective non-IFRS measures should be considered together.

Non-IFRS Measures (Adjusted Figures)

Figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. Financial statement items that exclude significant items are non-IFRS measures. To calculate these non-IFRS financial statement items, we exclude certain items from our financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. The items which have been excluded are referred to herein as significant items. The following is a description of the composition of the non-IFRS measures used in this earnings release (note that some significant items excluded may not be applicable to the calculation of the non-IFRS measure for each comparative period): (i) revenue excluding significant items, which is revenue per IFRS excluding any applicable fair value adjustments on certain illiquid or restricted marketable securities, warrants and options as recorded for IFRS reporting purposes but which are excluded for management reporting purposes and are not used by management to assess operating performance; (ii) expenses excluding significant items are expenses per IFRS less any applicable amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with a business combination, certain incentive-based costs related to the acquisitions and growth initiatives of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK and Crown Dependencies ("CGWM UK") and the US and UK capital markets divisions, fair value adjustments to the derivative liability component of non-controlling interests in CGWM UK, and fair value adjustments to the derivative liability component related to the convertible debentures; (iii) overhead expenses excluding significant items, which are calculated as expenses excluding significant items less compensation expense; (iv) net income before taxes after intersegment allocations and excluding significant items, which is composed of revenue excluding significant items less expenses excluding significant items; (v) income taxes (adjusted), which is composed of income taxes per IFRS adjusted to reflect the associated tax effect of the excluded significant items, and also excludes the impairment of deferred tax assets in the US capital markets business; (vi) net income excluding significant items, which is net income before income taxes excluding significant items less income taxes (adjusted); (vii) non-controlling interests (adjusted), which is composed of the non-controlling interests per IFRS less the amortization of the equity component of the non-controlling interests in CGWM UK and adjusted as applicable under the treasury stock method when dilutive; (viii) net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items, which is net income excluding significant items less non-controlling interests (adjusted) and preferred share dividends paid on the Series A and Series C Preferred Shares. Other non-IFRS measures include earnings before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is net income before taxes excluding significant items and also excludes certain corporate interest revenue and corporate interest expense, depreciation and amortization and normalized EBITDA which is EBITDA excluding certain expenses of a specialized or non-recurring nature. EBITDA does not exclude right of use assets amortization and lease interest expense. The respective figures as described in this paragraph for the Company's operating divisions are determined as described herein and are non-IFRS measures.

A reconciliation of non-IFRS measures that exclude significant items to the applicable IFRS measures from the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 can be found in the table on page 4 entitled "Summary of results for Q1 fiscal 2027 and selected financial information excluding significant items".

Non-IFRS Ratios

Non-IFRS ratios are calculated using the non-IFRS measures defined above. For the periods presented herein, we have used the following non-IFRS ratios: (i) total expenses excluding significant items as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing expenses excluding significant items by revenue excluding significant items; (ii) earnings per common share excluding significant items, which is calculated by dividing net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic); (iii) diluted earnings per common share excluding significant items which is calculated by dividing net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (diluted); and (iv) pre-tax profit margin which is calculated by dividing net income before taxes excluding significant items by revenue excluding significant items.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Client assets are supplementary financial measures that do not have any definitions prescribed under IFRS but do not meet the definition of a non-IFRS measure or non-IFRS ratio. Client assets, which include both assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA), is a measure that is common to the wealth management business. Client assets are the market value of client assets managed and administered by the Company from which the Company earns commissions and fees. This measure includes funds held in client accounts as well as the aggregate market value of long and short security positions. The Company's method of calculating client assets may differ from the methods used by other companies, and therefore these measures may not be comparable to other companies. Management uses these measures to assess operational performance of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management business segment.

ACCESS TO QUARTERLY RESULTS INFORMATION

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's first quarter fiscal 2027 results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number. The conference call is scheduled for Friday. August 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference call may be accessed live and will also be archived on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

1-416-945-7677 (within Toronto)

1-888-699-1199 (toll free in North America)

448-002-797-040 (toll free from the United Kingdom)

612-801-71385 (within Australia)

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q1/27 results call. If a conference call ID is requested, please use 33866.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on August 7, 2026, until September 7, 2026, at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 by entering passcode 33866 followed by the (#) key.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, the UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is listed under the symbol CF on the TSX.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including statements related to the Company's objectives, strategies, business prospects and opportunities including ongoing discussions and assessments of potential strategic opportunities involving the Company's UK Wealth Management business.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the future financial performance of UKWM, the interests of the Company's strategic and financial minority partner in UKWM, the market for wealth management firms in the UK and general and industry economic and market conditions. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; inflationary pressures; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate; climate change and other Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) related risks; and the impact and market disruption arising from global tariffs, including potential ongoing effects on economic growth, inflationary pressures and geopolitical stability and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedarplus.ca as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

The forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date of this earnings release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this earnings release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.



None of the information on the Company's websites at www.cgf.com should be considered incorporated herein by reference.





SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected], www.cgf.com/investor-relations