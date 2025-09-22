CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JOHN ALBRIGHT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Albright as an independent director, with immediate effect.

Mr. Albright brings to the board extensive domestic and cross-border experience in business strategy, financial oversight and digital transformation. With his appointment, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s Board now comprises six directors, of whom five are independent.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the Board and look forward to the valuable insights he brings from decades of leadership at the intersection of finance and technology," said Dan Daviau, Chairman and CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "John's deep experience and strategic acumen make him a valuable addition to our Board as we strive to uphold strong governance and leverage transformative technologies to advance our strategic priorities and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Albright brings nearly four decades of experience in commercial leadership and governance across corporate finance and technology. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Relay Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in fintech, proptech, sportstech, and media, with a strong footprint across North America. He began his career investment banking and private equity before transitioning to venture capital in 1996, when he founded JLA ventures, which later became Relay Ventures. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Mr. Albright holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto. Mr. Albright currently serves on the Boards of Alate Partners, Alt Sports Data, and the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, and has previously been a director of Playmaker Capital, theScore, and ecobee, among other professional and philanthropic initiatives.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

