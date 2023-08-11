CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. (NEO: CGGV.UN) (the "Company") is reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, have been filed on Sedar+ and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp.

Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a growth-focused special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp., Daniel Chung, Chief Financial Officer, Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp., Head of Business Management of Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., (416) 867-6136