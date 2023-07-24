CANACCORD GENUITY G VENTURES CORP. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PERMITTED TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION OF ITS QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. (NEO: CGGV.UN) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has executed a letter of intent in connection with a potential transaction, which would, if consummated, qualify as its qualifying transaction. Accordingly, the Corporation's permitted timeline in which to close a qualifying transaction has been automatically extended to October 23, 2023.

The letter of intent is non-binding and the transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, among others, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement. The Corporation intends to disclose additional details regarding the transaction following the execution of a definitive agreement, if applicable. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that a qualifying transaction will be completed.

About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp.

Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a growth-focused special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements with respect to the Corporation's qualifying transaction. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, timing and requirements applicable to completion of a qualifying transaction, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and that there can be no assurance that the Corporation will complete a qualifying transaction. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp., Daniel Chung, Chief Financial Officer, Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp., Head of Business Management of Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., (416) 867-6136.