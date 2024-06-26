Canaan Launches the Third Generation of Immersion Cooling Avalon Miner A1566I at Mining Disrupt 2024

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), the creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners, unveiled its latest advancement, the Avalon Immersion Cooling Miner A1566I, with a hash rate of 249T and an energy efficiency of 19J/TH with a power consumption of 4500W, at the esteemed Mining Disrupt 2024 conference. Ning Zhang, Canaan's Vice President and General Manager of Canaan U.S. expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to introduce the Avalon Miner A1566I. This product epitomizes our commitment to technological innovation and delivering efficient, environmentally friendly mining solutions to our customers."

Key Features of Avalon Immersion Cooling Miner A1566I:

Power Efficiency: With a power consumption of 4500W and an energy efficiency of 19J/TH, the Avalon Miner A1566I maximizes mining output while minimizing operational costs.

With a power consumption of 4500W and an energy efficiency of 19J/TH, the Avalon Miner A1566I maximizes mining output while minimizing operational costs. Innovative Design: Enhanced chip technology improves stability and performance, reducing the energy efficiency ratio to 19J/TH. The rear mesh exhaust design replaces traditional fans, significantly lowering noise levels.

Enhanced chip technology improves stability and performance, reducing the energy efficiency ratio to 19J/TH. The rear mesh exhaust design replaces traditional fans, significantly lowering noise levels. High ROI: The Avalon Miner A1566I's high hash rate and low power consumption are poised to increase profitability, especially post- Bitcoin 's fourth halving.

The Avalon Miner A1566I's high hash rate and low power consumption are poised to increase profitability, especially post- 's fourth halving. Versatile Operating Conditions: Capable of operating in temperatures from 20°C to 50°C with a voltage range of 220-277V. Its lightweight design (11kg) facilitates easy transport and installation.

Capable of operating in temperatures from 20°C to 50°C with a voltage range of 220-277V. Its lightweight design (11kg) facilitates easy transport and installation. Flexible Design for Market Adaptation: the Avalon Miner A1566I is designed to seamlessly integrate with current tank setups, avoiding inefficiencies caused by larger, non-specialized units.

New Policies to Encourage Green Mining

The Avalon Miner A1566I enhances the miner's performance and lifespan while reducing energy consumption and noise pollution, aligning with Canaan's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy.

Ning Zhang also released Canaan's ESG policy during his speech: "Canaan will give 2% Voucher to miners using green energes for their new orders", which demonstrated the company's determination of green mining.

The successful launch of the Avalon Miner A1566I at Mining Disrupt 2024 underscores Canaan's leading position in the Bitcoin mining industry, setting a clear direction for future advancements. Canaan continues to drive industry innovation, providing optimal mining solutions for clients worldwide.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is the creator of ASIC Bitcoin miners. Canaan focuses on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Canaan Inc.