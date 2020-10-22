Can-Gow Capital Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Initial Public Offering

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Can-Gow Capital Inc. (the "Company"), a capital pool company, announces today that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering") (see press release dated July 24, 2020) as certain conditions of the Offering as required by the TSX Venture Exchange were not met by the required dates.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Leede Jones Gable Inc., the Company's agent for the Offering, has been unable to complete the Offering within the 90 day Offering period described in the Company's amended initial public offering prospectus dated July 23, 2020 ("Amended Prospectus").

Additional details respecting the Company and the Offering are set out in the Amended Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Mr. Doug Walker, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Can-Gow Capital Inc., Tel: (780) 439 8995, Email: [email protected]