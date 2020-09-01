Camp Bow Wow Strengthens Customer Experience & Positions Brand for Growth as Leading Pet Care Franchisor

North America's Largest and Most Trusted Pet Care Franchise Continues to Fuel Momentum & Celebrate Achievements

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the largest and leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, is celebrating its many accomplishments and recognitions throughout the first half of 2020. Quickly responding to the evolving needs of franchise owners and pet parents alike, the 140+ million-dollar brand rapidly released new technologies and resources to better serve its communities across North America.

With over 180 open Camps across 42 states and Canada, Camp Bow Wow expedited the roll out of digital processes and capabilities to improve the speed and ease of transactions for customers, while addressing health and safety considerations associated with in-person interactions. The brand rapidly debuted a secure, contactless system that eliminated the need for face-to-face payments with an online format for financial transactions, as well introduced a digital Camper application. Revised processes were additionally launched to foster the strong partnership between Camp Bow Wow's corporate team and franchise network, and ensure open channels of communications. New tools for franchise owners included virtual trainings on topics like social distancing protocols and emergency preparedness, PPP and SBA assistance, customer communication materials and additional operational resources.

On top of providing new technologies and increased levels of support for its franchise owners and customers, Camp Bow Wow's nonprofit organization, Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, has continued its dedication to helping dogs receive proper medical care. Providing urgent funds to both homeless canines and those whose parents cannot afford their veterinary bills, the Foundation experienced a significant increase in applications due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic. Since January 2020, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation has provided medical grants to 58 dogs in need, increasing the Foundation's total grants to cover necessary medical care to over $600K for 500+ dogs.

"Our unwavering commitment to our franchise owners and Campers is at the heart of what we do," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "During these unprecedented times, I have been so proud to work alongside our canine-loving franchise owners and support them in their dedication to pet parents across North America. Together we've streamlined operations and introduced new capabilities that have allowed us to quickly adapt the customer experience to what our two and four-legged friends need right now."

Following a record franchise sales year in 2019 with a 16% increase in units sold, Camp Bow Wow has continued to propel the company forward through a series of recent accomplishments. Expanding the presence of its trusted day care and boarding franchises across North America, Camp Bow Wow has heightened its position as the leader in the pet care industry with numerous strategic partnerships so far in 2020:

Opened nine new Camps nationwide with six first-time franchise owners and three multi-unit owners who have invested in multiple franchised locations;

Expanded the brand's presence in Texas with four new locations, and officially brought the Camp Bow Wow experience to Oregon with the debut of Camp Bow Wow Hillsboro;

Strengthened its high-growth network with twelve franchise sales for new locations across North America .

A further tribute to the company's successes to date in 2020, Camp Bow Wow has been awarded numerous accolades that speak to its recent developments:

Achieved multiple honors from Franchise Update Media's "Franchise Innovation Awards," including:

"Franchise Innovation Awards," including: Received first place for the "Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel or Prototype" for Camp Bow Wow's lobby redesign;



Awarded first place in the "Most Innovative Use of Technology" category to celebrate Camp Bow Wow's successful transition to digital employee training and immersive e-learning experience;



Named second place in the "Most Innovative Service Introduction" category" for Camp Bow Wow's enrichment services program;



As a result of the awards, Camp Bow Wow was selected as one of four finalists for Franchise Update Media's Franchise Growth and Development Leader Award;

Franchise Growth and Development Leader Award; Recognized by Denver Business Journal as one of the "Top Workplaces in 2020" for the corporate Camp Bow Wow office.

"As the leading pet care franchise for two decades, we know that innovation is a key to success," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "We're thrilled to have been recognized for that commitment, and receive so many honors for the new programs and initiatives we've implemented to evolve with changing trends and technologies."

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 240 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $140+ million-dollar brand, with over 180 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

