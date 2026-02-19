Cambrex Announces Cornell Professor Song Lin as Recipient of the 2025 Snapdragon Prize for Innovation in Chemistry Technology

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, are proud to announce that Dr. Song Lin, Tisch University Professor in chemistry and chemical biology at Cornell University's College of Arts and Sciences, has been awarded the 2025 Snapdragon Prize for Innovation in Chemistry Technology, which includes a $50,000 unrestricted fund for the Lin Lab.

Song Lin, Tisch University Professor, Cornell University

Professor Lin is being honored for his pioneering research in electrosynthetic chemistry, which has opened new avenues for the use of electrochemistry in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. His laboratory focuses on advancing organic chemistry, electrosynthesis, catalysis, and technology development. Professor Lin's recent advancements in sustainable electrochemical techniques for synthesizing complex organic molecules, including chiral compounds critical to pharmaceutical innovation, have set new standards for efficiency and environmental responsibility in the field.

"Cambrex is dedicated to advancing the frontiers of pharmaceutical science through innovation and partnership," said Matthew Bio, Chief Scientific Officer at Cambrex. "Professor Lin's groundbreaking work in electrosynthetic chemistry exemplifies the spirit of the Snapdragon Prize and our commitment to supporting transformative research that will shape the future of drug discovery and manufacturing."

Among his many accolades, Professor Lin is a 2025 Blavatnik National Awards finalist, a 2023 Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award recipient, a 2025 Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate, and a 2022 Green Chemistry Challenge Award winner. These honors reflect his leadership and sustained impact on the scientific community.

Established in 2024 by Snapdragon Chemistry, the Snapdragon Prize recognizes one leading academic researcher annually in synthetic chemistry or engineering whose work has the potential to significantly impact pharmaceutical discovery and manufacturing, and was previously awarded to Princeton Professor Todd Hyster and the Hyster Lab. This prestigious award underscores Cambrex's commitment to scientific excellence and innovation in complex small molecule development, supporting the next generation of breakthroughs in pharmaceutical science.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 45 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

