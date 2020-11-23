Cambodia's Finance Sector Lends Hand to Nation's Needy

"Banking and finance are 'people businesses' at their heart and are driven by the ambition of helping people succeed and prosper through formal financial services. But this ambition clearly extends to helping people in need in any way we can," says Dr. In Channy, Chairman of the Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC).

According to a recent Association survey, more than half of Cambodia's BFIs have embedded social impact in their core mission statements, with several committing a fixed percentage of revenue to support social causes related to the environment, education, healthcare and financial inclusion.

"MFIs in particular have a special place in post-war Cambodian society and the vast majority of our members put social impact at the heart of their operations," explains Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) Chairman, Mr. Kea Borann. "But it is about more than charitable donations and volunteer work, although those are important, and extends to the way the MFIs prioritize their customers' wellbeing in everything they do."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have redoubled efforts to help clients by restructuring more than 270,000 loans valued at over 3 billion dollars with more work ongoing as the extent of the pandemic and the effects on the economy become clearer," he says.

"We are also working with our members to prepare for legislation currently being drafted that will embed client protection in Cambodian law, a move we strongly endorse," says Mr. Kea, noting that Cambodia's 9 leading MFIs and banks are already certified by the Smart Client Protection Principles, the global body that certifies microfinance institutions' adherence to client safeguarding principles.

Beyond tightening up legislation, the associations and the National Bank Cambodia (NBC) have been accelerating efforts to improve financial literacy and inclusion in the Kingdom with an ambitious campaign explaining the basics of sustainable borrowing and lending.

The campaign will include social and traditional media as well as targeted workshops for SMEs, female entrepreneurs and agriculture businesses to improve the quality of borrowing among traditionally 'underbanked' segments of the population.

"Our industry is in a state of almost constant evolution as we face the challenges of the pandemic as well as the opportunities of an increasingly diversified economy where digital adoption is changing the way everyone does business," says Dr. In Channy. "The finance sector is committed to ensuring this evolution continues, putting our customers at the centre of everything we do through improved protections and better financial education to help them withstand the global economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," he adds.

