Cambium Networks Appoints Mary Peterson as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer

Enterprise and service provider wireless networking veteran to fill newly created position

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Mary Peterson to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting to CEO Atul Bhatnagar.

Peterson was most recently vice president of global marketing for Ruckus Networks, a CommScope Inc. business. In this new role, her focus will be on maintaining Cambium Networks' leadership position in Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) while building a challenger brand in the enterprise wireless segment. She is chartered with building an integrated marketing strategy that advances Cambium Networks' global strategy of strengthening its market recognition and accelerating growth.

"Mary has successfully led global marketing teams and understands how to effectively engage customers and partners in conversations about the rapidly evolving edge of the network," said Bhatnagar. "She brings a strong record of aligning sales and marketing strategies which is invaluable as the lines blur between the traditional sales motions and digital marketing. I'm excited to have her as part of the team as we extend our leadership position in Fixed Wireless Broadband, into end-to-end wireless fabric platforms that perform under the most demanding conditions."

"I'm proud to join Cambium Networks; we're laser focused on strengthening wireless connections between people, places and things," said Peterson. "We have some of the best radio engineers in the industry and are poised to be a leader in the convergence of the wireless Wide Area Network (WAN) and Local Area Network (LAN), delivered as a combined service by our partner community."

About Mary Peterson

Mary is a sales focused technology marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience developing global marketing teams that have successfully grown brand awareness, audience engagement and achieved scale with channel partners.

Previously as VP of Global Marketing at Ruckus Networks, now a CommScope Inc. business, Mary led the marketing digital transformation and development of a demand generation engine as well as managed field and partner marketing, event marketing and social and influencer communications. Her Silicon Valley based marketing career also includes a range of marketing roles in HP Enterprise and Compaq Computer.

Mary holds an MBA in finance and international business from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in Economics and French from St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

