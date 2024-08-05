CALLING ALL YOUNG CREATORS: THE LEGO GROUP LAUNCHES THE LATEST WORKSHOP IN ITS SERIES OF FREE INTERACTIVE CREATIVITY WORKSHOPS TO ENCOURAGE PLAY WITHOUT LIMITS

ENFIELD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ready to Play Unstoppable? The LEGO Group is proud to continue its free in-store and online workshops series in partnership with pioneering creatives. Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the third workshop in the series is focused on Imagination and DREAMZzz.

There are two ways young creators can get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO stores across North America on August 17 and 18 – this workshop allows young creators to delve into the world of imagination. Play a spin-the-wheel game and build a house, animal, vehicle or anything you want with assistance from the LEGO store associates. Tickets are free, but you need to book in advance at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

Creativity at Home – Online workshops hosted by artist and illustrator Amy Jones (@studiojonesie) who will demonstrate how you and your family can create fun LEGO builds to decorate your home – including a vase, memory box and a piece of artwork. Available now on LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including: Entertainment, Space and Gaming.

To watch online now and register for a free ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops for more information.

About the LEGO Brand Retail Instore and Online Creativity Workshops

Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the free workshops are focused on Entertainment, Space, Gaming and Imagination and DREAMZzz, and provide the freedom to create and play without limits.

The Creativity at Home Online Workshops currently feature inspiring talent including dancing sensation Dianne Buswell (as seen on your TV screens), Space Communicator Alexandra Doten (aka Astro Alexandra ), artist and illustrator Amy Jones (aka Studio Jonesie) and gaming pioneer Kennedy (aka Cozy K). Each creator will host an online workshop at www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops throughout the year where girls can be inspired to build and nurture creative confidence through the power of play and everyday language.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

