CALLING ALL YOUNG CREATORS: THE LEGO GROUP LAUNCHES OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD FREE INTERACTIVE CREATIVITY WORKSHOPS TO ENCOURAGE PLAY WITHOUT LIMITS

ENFIELD, Conn., May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ready to Play Unstoppable? The LEGO Group is proud to continue their free in-store and online workshops series in partnership with pioneering creatives. Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the second workshop in the series will focus on Space.

There are two ways that young creators can get involved:

Creativity Workshops – held at select LEGO stores across North America on June 22nd and 23rd, this workshop allows young creators to build their own postcard with assistance from LEGO store associates. Tickets are free, but advanced registration is required at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops

Creativity at Home – online workshops hosted by Space Communicator Alexandra Doten (aka Astro Alexandra) who will show you and your family how to create fun LEGO builds to decorate your home – including the sun, a planet and a rocket pen pot. Available now on LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Entertainment, Imagination and Gaming.

To watch online now and register for a free ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops for more information.

About the LEGO Brand Retail Instore and Online Creativity Workshops

Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the free workshops are focused on Entertainment, Space, Gaming, Dreams & Imaginations, and provide the freedom to create and play without limits.

The Creativity at Home Online Workshops currently feature inspiring talent including dancing sensation Dianne Buswell (as seen on your TV screens) and Space Communicator Alexandra Doten (aka Astro Alexandra ). Each creator will host an online workshop at www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops throughout the year where girls can be inspired to build and nurture creative confidence through the power of play and everyday language.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

