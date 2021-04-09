Call for Programs Opens for 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions

The world's premier interfaith convening organization is accepting program proposals for its 8th global gathering. Tweet this

The Call for Programs for the Parliament of the World's Religions opened on Friday, April 2nd inviting people of faith and conscience from around the world to propose a program, presentation, or religious observance for the upcoming 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions. The program will be anchored in a deep acknowledgment of the grief, setbacks, and hardships faced by communities around the world and the critical hope and compassion offered by the faith and spiritual traditions of the world in healing, restoration, and the promise of a just, peaceful and sustainable future.

The theme of the 2021 Parliament is Opening our Hearts to the World: Compassion in Action . This theme aims to encompass the truly global opportunity provided by the virtual nature of the 2021 Parliament and the critical emotional and spiritual needs of people around the world, while acknowledging the critical need of a just and compassionate plan to move the world forward.

The theme and call for programs are a special ask from the Parliament, which invites diverse peoples of faith, conscience, and spirituality to share their hopes, sorrows, and hearts with the global interfaith movement. Programs can be proposed as panels, lectures, oral presentations, academic papers, seminars, religious and spiritual observances, workshops and training, art, films, virtual tours, music and performances. All interested individuals are welcomed and encouraged to register and submit a program proposal by May 31, 2021.

Presenting is only one of the ways in which interested individuals, communities, and organizations can get involved. The 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions provides a cost-effective way to maximize an organization's exposure to thousands of participants from 80 different countries and over 50 faith and spiritual traditions by serving as a sponsor and exhibitor. Individuals can network with leaders from communities around the world and connect with thousands of multi-generational, media-savvy, and culturally aware participants. Interested parties can take advantage of the discounted pricing available until May 31st for registrants; and till August 31 for exhibitors and sponsors.

About The Parliament of the World's Religions

The Parliament of the World's Religions cultivates harmony among the world's spiritual traditions and fosters their engagement with guiding institutions in order to achieve a more peaceful, just and sustainable world. Its origins are rooted in the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, where the historic first convening of the World Parliament of Religions created a global platform for engagement of religions of the east and west. Headquartered in Chicago, Il, USA, the Parliament of the World's Religions is an international 501c3 NGO affiliated to the United Nations Department of Public Information.

The Parliament hosts the world's premier interfaith convening in cities across the globe. Past Parliaments have convened nearly 60,000 people across the world in Chicago, IL, USA; Cape Town, South Africa; Barcelona, Spain; Melbourne, Australia; Salt Lake City, USA; and Toronto, Canada.

