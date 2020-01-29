Call for entries: Landsberg Award celebrates journalist championing women's equality issues

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Journalists who highlight women's equality issues are encouraged to apply for The Landsberg Award, presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation. The deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.

The award, worth $5,000, is named after Michele Landsberg to acknowledge her tremendous impact as an advocate and role model.

"The Landsberg Award honours a legendary journalist, feminist and activist who has long been a role model to journalists and Canadians who understand that democracy depends on equal rights and opportunities for all," says Kathy English, public editor of the Toronto Star, a vice-chair of the CJF and member of the Landsberg jury. "This important award celebrates those journalists whose work gives voice to the rights of women and to critical equality issues in our country."



Established to increase women's voices and awareness of women's issues in the media, this award recognizes a working journalist—staff or freelance—doing exceptional research, analysis and reporting through a gender lens about women's issues. Journalists working in print, broadcast and online news are eligible to apply. The recipient will receive $5,000 from the Canadian Women's Foundation.



Last year's winner was Connie Walker, now developing a podcast for Gimlet Media, for her work as an investigative reporter and host of Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo, the podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts that explored the story behind the mystery of how Cleo Semaganis, a young Cree girl scooped from her parents, died years later in the United States.



The winner will be selected by a jury of working journalists and Ms. Landsberg.

Twitter: #LandsbergAward

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.



About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $90 million and funded over 1,900 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues, and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers. For more information, please visit www.canadianwomen.org.

