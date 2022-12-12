Call for entries: Canadian Journalism Foundation awards and fellowships

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - To celebrate the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country and to provide professional growth opportunities for emerging journalistic talent, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2023 awards and fellowships . The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 20, 2023.

"Last year's awards clearly demonstrated the vitality, variety and excellence of Canada's journalism," says Chris Waddell, CJF Awards Committee Chair. "This year, the CJF is particularly pleased to expand our awards with the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism and a new addition to our Black Journalism Fellowship program, the CJF-Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship."

The awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

The $5,000 annual bursary is funded by Toronto-based communications firm Media Profile, a long-time CJF supporter. The bursary is open to a BIPOC student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

Read the fellowship details .

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This year, CJF is introducing a fifth Black Journalism Fellowship opportunity, in partnership with The Globe and Mail.

This program, through five individual fellowships, seeks to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at a participating newsroom or bureau. The fellowships are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship; and

CJF-Globe and Mail Black Journalism Fellowship--NEW

Read the fellowship details .

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This award carries a $10,000 cash prize and recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact and threat of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could potentially be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation. Read the award details .

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award

This award recognizes innovations in digital media that have a demonstrated impact in advancing the quality of digital journalism. The winning organization will receive a $10,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award is presented to Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two categories of recipients: large and small media organizations. Read the award details .

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes a Canadian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories. Read the award details .

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize. Read the award details .

NEW -- The Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism

This new award celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography from around the world through a single image that furthers people's understanding of the causes and effects of the climate crisis. Thanks to the generous support of Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour along with Lisa Balfour Bowen for funding this award. Read the award details .

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Two early-career Indigenous journalists will have the opportunity to explore issues of interest while spending one month with the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $6,000 stipend will be provided by the CJF. Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc. and donor Isabel Bassett. Read the fellowship details .

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Sony. Read the award details .

Awarded bi-annually, this fellowship allows the recipient to enjoy a one-year sabbatical at Harvard University. Funding is provided by The Martin Wise Goodman Trust to the Nieman Foundation for Journalism. The award is administered by The Martin Wise Goodman Trust to the Nieman Foundation, and the recipient is recognized at CJF's Annual Awards Event. Read the award details .

Recipients of these awards will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony in June 2023.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

