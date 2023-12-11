TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country, and to provide professional growth opportunities for emerging journalistic talent, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2024 awards and fellowships. The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 26, 2024.

Every year, the CJF awards highlight the excellent journalism produced by large and small news organizations across the country despite ongoing upheavals in the media," says Chris Waddell, CJF Awards Committee Chair. "The CJF also continues to offer learning opportunities to young journalists, and this year is pleased to expand our fellowship program to help build the future of local video news in Canada, with the CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowships."

The awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

The $5,000 annual bursary is funded by Toronto-based public relations and communications agency Media Profile, a long-time CJF supporter. The bursary is open to a Black, Indigenous and Other People of Colour (BIPOC) student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

Read the fellowship details .

*NEW* CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowship

This NEW six-week fellowship is designed to provide aspiring news creators with comprehensive training and mentorship from Narcity Media's editors and journalists, focusing on the creation of engaging local news videos for publication on the creator's social channels as well as on Narcity's. It is dedicated to nurturing the growth of emerging video storytelling talent. Fellows will also receive valuable training on compelling video content creation from YouTube Canada's news team, as well as a $5,500 stipend from YouTube Canada and the Google News Initiative.

Read the fellowship details.

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This program, through five individual fellowships, seeks to amplify Black voices, improve news coverage of Black issues and nurture future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists—with one-to-five years' experience—by hosting them for six months at a participating newsroom or bureau. The fellowships are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship; and

*NEW* CJF-Globe and Mail Black Business Journalism Fellowship (details to come).

Read the fellowship details .

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This award carries a $10,000 cash prize and recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

Read the award details .

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award is presented to Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two categories of recipients: large and small media organizations.

Read the award details .

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes a Canadian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories.

Read the award details .

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize.

Read the award details .

The CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism

This new award celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography from around the world through images that further people's understanding of the causes and effects of the climate crisis. This award is generously sponsored by Sony Canada, Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour along with Lisa Balfour Bowen.

Read the award details .

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Three early-career Indigenous journalists will have the opportunity to explore issues of interest while spending one month with the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $10,000 stipend will be provided by the CJF. These fellowships are generously supported by Sobeys Inc. Read the fellowship details .

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Sony.

Read the award details .

All 2024 award recipients and fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

