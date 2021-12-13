Call for entries: Canadian Journalism Foundation awards and fellowships

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country and to provide professional growth opportunities for emerging journalistic talent, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2022 awards and fellowships program. The deadline for all submissions is January 14.



"Last year the pandemic's constraints didn't stop us from receiving many excellent entries for all our awards, forcing the individual award judging panels into long debates before reaching a consensus on a winner," says Chris Waddell, CJF Awards Committee Chair.

"In a year in which many of the pandemic's restrictions on the work of journalists have slowly eased, we look forward to receiving strong entries again in 2022, giving our judges lots to consider."



The awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) has launched the CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Students. The $5,000 annual bursary is funded by Toronto-based communications firm Media Profile, a long-time CJF supporter.

The bursary is open to a BIPOC student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

Read the fellowship details.

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

Originally offered to three early-career journalists, we are delighted to now introduce a fourth opportunity in partnership with the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB) and sponsored by Unifor and The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation. This program through four individual fellowships seeks to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at a CBC/Radio-Canada (English or French) or CTV News newsroom across the country, or at the Investigative Journalism Bureau. Thanks to founding sponsors lululemon, Aritzia and BMO Financial Group. The four fellowships are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship; and

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship.

Read the fellowship details.

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This award carries a $10,000 cash prize and recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact and threat of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could potentially be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation. Read the award details.

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award

This award recognizes innovations in digital media that have a demonstrated impact in advancing the quality of digital journalism. The winning organization will receive a $10,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award is presented to Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two categories of recipients: large and small media organizations. Read the award details.

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism in Canada. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories. Read the award details.

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Two early-career Indigenous journalists will have the opportunity to explore issues of interest while spending one month with the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $6,000 stipend will be provided by the CJF. Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc. and donor Isabel Bassett. Read the fellowship details.

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Sony. Read the award details.



Recipients of these awards will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony in June 2022.

